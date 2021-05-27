Woman exposes rude match after brutal response she got on Bumble

Flo had no time for a bloke outright being rude to her after matching with her. Photo / Instagram / florence.simpsonn

Dating apps can be a tiring task - especially when you put yourself out there only to get trolled in return or have boring chat.

Unfortunately for one woman she was left mortified after matching with a man on Bumble, only to be abused just minutes later.

Bumble only allows women to message a guy first to start a conversation, so Florence Simpson opened with a quirky message to engage in thoughtful conversation.

Instead, she was met with a cruel exchange and has since taken to social media to show just what many people on dating apps come up against.

It read: "Okay, picture this. You're off to (British supermarket) big Tesco & ask if I want anything. I say 'surprise me'. What are you bringing home?"

Instead of coming up with something creative, her match decided to shamed her with just 1 word.

"Slimfast".

Shutting down the conversation, Florence replied: "Lovely," and later called out her match on Twitter.

She shared a screenshot of the cruel exchange on social media and people were outraged. Photo / Twitter / FloSimpsonn

Sharing a screenshot of their exchange, she vented: "Don't you just love men. No judging my opening question okay, it normally gets hilarious responses!"

She followed her post up with a second tweet that said: "I would like to reiterate as some people don't seem to understand.

"I do not care if he doesn't find my body type attractive. I care that he consciously chose to match with me just to be rude to me."

Her tweet has since gone viral with more than 30,000 likes with hundreds showing their support for Florence in the comments.

Florence Simpson went viral after calling out a guy for fat-shaming her on Bumble. Photo / Twitter / FloSimpsonn

"He's not even worth a trip to big Tesco. More like a little Lidl or something," one person joked.

"Absolutely fantastic opening line. Grotesque and pathetic response," another said.

A third responded: "The actual AUDACITY," while a fourth told Flo: "This is SUCH A GOOD opening question!!! Flo these men do not deserve your time of day xxx."

Others started sharing their horror dating stories, with one girl revealing: "I matched with a guy, started chatting, he asked me to go for a coffee and then made a fat joke about me to my face. As if he didn't know what I looked like when he asked me out. It's honestly baffling."