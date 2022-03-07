She explained how she gave birth to three babies in 2020. Photo / TikTok/stphmchhans

She explained how she gave birth to three babies in 2020. Photo / TikTok/stphmchhans

A woman has taken to TikTok to share her experience of birthing three babies in less than one year.

Stephanie, who goes by @stephmchhans on TikTok, had three babies in 2020, in what she described as "the best shock" of her life.

"When people mention their two kids that are 14 months apart and that they 'totally' get it," Stephanie wrote in her TikTok video.

The mum says it was the best shock of her life. Photo / TikTok/stphmchhans

"I birthed three babies in 2020. That is not quite the same."

In the tongue-in-cheek video, Stephanie explained how she found out she was pregnant with twins just 15 weeks after giving birth to her baby.

Her post initially had people confused.

"I was sitting here trying to understand the numbers then I remembered that twins exist," one person commented.

"I forgot twins exist and was so confused," another TikTok user wrote.

"I am currently 32 weeks with my second set of twins," a third person wrote. "First born March 2020, two and three March 2021. Hoping to get past Friday."

In another clip, Stephanie shared her reaction when she discovered she was pregnant with twins 15 weeks after having a baby.

"When your baby is 15 weeks old and you learn you're eight weeks pregnant with twins," she wrote.

"Best shock of my life."

The mum explained that her daughter was born in January 2020 and her twins were born in December of the same year.