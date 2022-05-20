The woman's date labelled her body hair "gross". Photo / TikTok

A woman has been praised for calling out her date's "sexist" behaviour after he dumped her when he discovered she didn't shave her armpits – describing her natural body hair as "not my preference".

The unnamed woman shared the horrifying texts a man sent after they slept together for the first time, much to her shock and dismay.

"Hey, this isn't going to work," his message began.

"You're sexy and funny but seeing your hairy armpits is a no-go, it's just my preference."

Immediately, she clapped back and said: "So you having hairy armpits is fine, but not me, a woman who also grows hair there?"

Remarkably, he remained firm, writing back: "It's just my preference."

At this point the woman, who shared their text exchange on TikTok, appears to see red, clapping back but the man didn't like receiving back what he'd been dishing out, labelling her a "b****".

Her video clearly resonated, with many defending her harsh response and agreeing his actions were "sexist".

"Dodged a bullet, girl, that's middle school energy," one woman stated.

"The point is that his preference is rooted in sexism," another wrote.

While a third added: "He was absolutely looking for an excuse to break up, like, that's such a small thing to leave someone over."

Her video blew up so much that she later shared a second one which showed the man's shock at her response in which he doubled down on his out-of-touch views on female body hair.

"Lol OK wow. Hair on women gross, sorry. But sure, be mad for me being honest," he said.

She replied saying the only thing she was angry about was him "wasting my time" – to which he responded again calling her a "b****".

"He can dish it out but can't take it when given back," one user commented.

"LMFAO not him getting mad back," another said.