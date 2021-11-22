Woman 'disgusted' to discover man secretly filming her during gym workout

A gym goer recording her own workout caught a man sneakily filming her. Video / @marzii10

When you are lifting weights it is important to make sure that your technique and posture are correct in order to avoid injury. A lot of gym enthusiasts film parts of their work out for this exact reason. A young woman has shared a video to TikTok which shows her working out, but also reveals something very unsettling.

The video, posted by @marzii10 shows her from behind, lifting weights in front of a mirror. The woman's phone was propped up behind her on a piece of gym equipment in order to capture her workout session, when a man stepped into the frame.

At first glance it doesn't seem that there is anything amiss in the man's seemingly accidental intrusion, but when you look a little closer it becomes apparent that the man is using his own phone to film something. He is filming the woman from behind.

The woman in the video didn't notice anything at the time but the "gross" realisation hit her when she watched the video in her car later.

A TikTok video, which has been watched more than 3.1 million times, shows a man secretly filming a woman from behind during her workout. Photo / TikTok

Posting the video to TikTok she tagged the discovery with the words "i'm disgusted". The woman also used text and voice over on the video to explain: "I was recording myself and it looks like I wasn't the only one."

In a follow-up video, the woman said, "My stomach literally dropped. He's lucky I was running late for work, otherwise I would have ran in there and been like 'what the hell?'"

The video, which has been watched more than 3.1 million times, outraged many commenters.

"Def expose him to the manager at the very least," suggested one person.

"Aaand this is why I got to an all girls gym," posted another.

It has been revealed that the young woman did decide to raise the incident with the gym's management who have confirmed that they will try to identify the man and take action.