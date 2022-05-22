A US woman has claimed flight attendants threatened to throw her off a plane if she didn't "cover-up" her chest. Photo / TikTok

22 May, 2022 02:04 AM 2 minutes to read

A US woman has claimed flight attendants threatened to throw her off a plane if she didn't "cover-up" her chest. Photo / TikTok

A US woman has claimed flight attendants threatened to throw her off a plane if she didn't "cover-up" her chest.

The outraged passenger shared footage while sat on board the Alaska Airlines plane, sharing the outfit that was deemed "inappropriate" by staff.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a pair of denim shorts and a zebra-print top with a "scooped" neckline.

"Alaska Airlines just told me I had to 'cover-up' if I wanted to get on the plane," text written over the video reads.

The TikTok user, who uses the handle @badbish1078, went on to caption the clip: "I said no [heart emoji] #patriarchytingz."

Her shocking encounter was branded "ridiculous" by social media users, with some calling on the airline to "do better".

A US woman has claimed a flight attendant told her to 'cover up' her exposed chest to get on the plane. Photo / TikTok / @badbish1078

"Excuse me, what?" one shocked viewer wrote.

"That's ridiculous @alaskaair, do better," another stated.

While one outraged woman declared: "#cancelalaskaairlines."

Among the hundreds of comments were also some declaring the situation "common now" and others stating they knew people it had happened to too.

"UR KIDDING," one said.

"Wait this happened to someone else I know too," another added.

Locally, a similar scenario unfolded recently on a Jetstar flight with former Love Island contestant Amelia Marni who claimed a male flight attendant told her to cover up as her top was too revealing.

The Sydney model and influencer had posted a short video of herself dancing outside the terminal wearing a black crop and khaki pants before boarding the flight.

However just short time later she posted another story complaining her outfit had landed her in hot water.

"We love a s**t shame moment. A male flight attendant just told me to cover up and my clothing was too revealing. I can't wear this and it's inappropriate to wear on Jetstar. NEVER heard of this," she wrote.

She later posted images of Jetstar's clothing requirements.

"Please refrain from wearing any clothing or carrying personal items that display words, images, symbols or slogans that may reasonably be deemed offensive," it said.

The 25-year-old then complained that this was the only thing she could find about what to wear online and wrote we "love a man abusing his authority".

News.com.au contacted Jetstar for comment at the time.