Woman catfished by fake Prince Harry seeks legal action against the royal

A woman convinced Prince Harry promised to marry her has taken the matter to court. Photo / Getty Images

When it comes to online dating, there's always a risk of getting catfished - duped by fake online profiles.

But one woman has fallen for none other than someone she thought was Prince Harry himself.

After exchanging several emails with someone claiming to be the Duke of Sussex, an Indian lawyer was duped into thinking she was in a serious relationship with Prince Harry. And she's now attempted to take legal action against the royal for supposedly breaking a promise to marry her.

Palwinder Kaur has alleged that she was contacted by Prince Harry on social media and that he had told her he wanted them to get married, according to The Independent.

But as the promised royal wedding never took place, Kaur decided to file a plea in Haryana High Court seeking legal action against "Prince Harry Middleton, son of Prince Charles Middleton", complaining that he hadn't kept his promise.

She called on the court to direct police to arrest the Duke of Sussex so they could marry "without any further delay", the outlet reported.

The lovestruck lawyer even claimed she had been in contact with Prince Charles, telling him all about his son's engagement to her.

But her plea was dismissed by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan who said the woman's tale was "nothing but just a daydreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry".

Punjab and Haryana High Court has heard a plea seeking legal action against Prince Harry for not fulfilling an alleged promise to marry the Petitioner. The plea also sought for arrest warrants to be issued so that no further delay would occur in the marriage. #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/RycadP4iUj — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 13, 2021

And the confusion was cleared when the court instead found that the person claiming to be "Prince Harry" was most likely working out of an internet cafe in a village in the northern Punjab state, The Independent reported.

Instead, the man responsible for the scam was likely "looking for green pastures for himself" and his contact with the woman was just an elaborate catfishing scheme, the court decided.

"In view of the above, the court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversations to be true," the judgement read.

Bad news for Kaur - the real Prince Harry, 36, has been married to Meghan Markle since May 2018.