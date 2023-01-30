The TikTok user says she is sick of going places and kids are screaming everywhere. Video / @soybabie__

The TikTok user says she is sick of going places and kids are screaming everywhere. Video / @soybabie__

A Melbourne woman has called for the creation of “adults only” suburbs in Australia so she can have “peace and quiet”.

The TikTok user, who goes by the name Baby Soja online and is also a digital producer at Channel 10′s The Project, uploaded the video over the weekend following a visit to her local pool, saying she was “so sick” of having to put up with “screaming” children.

“I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adult’s only suburb, where everything in it is only for adults,” she said.

“Because I am so sick of going places and kids are just everywhere screaming and I just have to put up with it.”

She said she had just gone for a swim and, despite there being a separate pool for children, claimed there were kids “jumping and screaming” in the lap lane pool.

“And that is just allowed because they are allowed everywhere,” she said.

“I just feel like for people like me that are evil and hate kids we should have our own suburb where we can just be quiet and undisturbed.”

The video, which has since gained more than 140,000 views, was uploaded with the caption: “I know im evil but they’re SO loud please I want peace and quiet are there adults only pools in Melbourne??”

The TikTok user also included the phrases #kidfree #childfree.

The clip has gained hundreds of comments, with many people, even parents, agreeing that there need to be more child-free areas available.

“I love kids and I still love this idea and would move there,” one person said.

“As a parent of two small children, I completely understand what you’re saying and respect that child-free people need space too,” another commented.

One person said they would like to see more adult only spaces that are centred around alcohol or just for night time.

Other commenters there should be adult only restaurants, parks and supermarkets as well.

“Child free pools, restaurants, movies and planes would be amazing - from a mum,” one person wrote.

The TikTok user has put a call out for the creation of an ‘adults only’ suburb. Photo / @soybabie__/TikTok

However, there were also those who weren’t impressed by the suggestion, with some pointing out that they also used to be children.

“You used to be a kid mate.. ya know. So get over getting older,” one person said.

One person suggested she was basically talking about a retirement village, to which the TikTok user said she wish they would “let her move in already’.

Another commenter claimed it should be the other way around, and that there should be “more kid friendly places so that us mums can take our screaming kids there to let off some energy”.

“I need a break too,” they added.

The Melbourne woman responded that there should “absolutely” be more areas for kids, noting that there are already places like indoor play areas where she wouldn’t go and be mad about children screaming.

“I definitely understand you can’t control everything your kids do as well which is why it would be great if there were areas where they just weren’t allowed to be - and then nobody has to feel bad or guilty or irritated,” she explained.