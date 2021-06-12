Woman buys bedside tables at a charity shop and is gobsmacked by the note she finds crinkled up inside

A woman has discovered a connection to her childhood in a set of drawers she bought at a thrift shop. Source / @valenciascalifornia via TikTok

A woman who purchased two secondhand bedside tables from a charity shop could never imagine what she would find inside of them.

TikTok user Valencia shared a video on the platform showing what she found when she opened one of the drawers.

In one of the tables, there was a piece of paper linked to her childhood.

The note, written by a young child, had her home phone number from 15 years ago, and her mother's mobile phone number on it.

"The weirdest thing just happened, and I'm not making this up – I literally don't care how many people comment and say: 'Oh my God, this was staged'," she said.

"My heart's like a little trembly. This is really cool.

The note contained her mum's old mobile number. Photo / ValenciaVibing /Tiktok

"I bought these nightstands at Goodwill today and I go through the drawers and empty stuff out and I find this little crumpled up paper."

The woman described what the note said and how it linked to her own life.

"It legit says: 'Carly's home number and mum's mobile number.' It has my mum's mobile number and our home phone number from, like, 15 years ago," she said.

Valencia was stunned to find a shocking note in a second-hand bedside table. Photo / ValenciaVibing /Tiktok

"My youngest sister's name is Carly and that's our home phone number.

"We have not had a home phone, probably like 10 to 15 years. But what are the chances of that?"

She then found the girl who originally wrote the note, thanks to some other papers found on the bedside table.

While some commenters on the video said it is not that strange a find, considering the charity shop is in the same area she grew up in, others appreciated the "wild" coincidence, as she pointed out she lives in a city of 3.3 million people.

"Perfect example of what's yours will always come back to you", wrote one person.

"That is so crazy but wonderful," another TikTok user said.