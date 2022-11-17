Woman booted from gym over ‘distracting’ pants. Photo / TikTok / @comfywith_kerry

A US woman has detailed her horrifying encounter at the gym after being “shamed” for wearing a pair of gym tights commonly worn during workouts.

Kerry Rose Schwartz explained in a viral video she has struggled to feel comfortable in gyms her entire life – but after joining an all-women’s fitness centre, she felt empowered to work out.

But after finding a gym she finally felt “comfortable” attending, she was left shattered when the owner reportedly shamed her for wearing figure-hugging tights.

Detailing the “embarrassing” incident on TikTok, she asked followers for advice as she was told her tights were “distracting” and “offensive”, stating she “never wants to go back there again”.

“Basically the owner of the gym came up to me and said, ‘Hey listen we’ve got to have a quick chat,’” the influencer said.

“I could sense that something was wrong because the conversation got uncomfortable really quickly,” Kerry continued, adding that the manager wanted to address her “dress code”.

Kerry Rose Schwartz said she was booted from her gym for wearing ‘distracting’ tights. Photo / TikTok / @comfywith_kerry

Kerry said she was very confused by the remark and said she wore tights and a sports bra – her daily workout uniform.

On this particular day she was wearing a pair of yellow tights, with Kerry then showing a photo of the pants for viewers to see.

“They said, ‘I’m really sorry we have to have this conversation but apparently you’re making a few women feel uncomfortable with the leggings that you wear,’” she said.

Kerry, who is the author of a popular dating book, Series of Unfortunate Men, went on to explain she was initially “confused,” “shocked” and felt “embarrassment” by the conversation.

“I almost felt shame even though I shouldn’t,” she said, adding the gym was meant to be a “safe space” with “no judgment”.

“I wasn’t wearing anything inappropriate,” she said.

The ‘offensive’ outfit in all its glory. Photo / TikTok / @comfywith_kerry

The manager told Kerry that fellow gym-goers described the leggings as “distracting” and “offensive”.

She said she could understand if the management was calling her out for “wearing a G-string,” but said she couldn’t understand why the tights – which are similar to designs worn by women everywhere – weren’t suitable.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with this. Why am I being shamed? Especially for a women’s gym,” she said.

Viewers were quick to defend Kerry in the comments, with many stating there was “nothing wrong” with the outfit.

“Those women are jealous and no those pants do not offend me. I think you look great,” one said.

Another person wrote: “There is absolutely nothing wrong with what you are wearing. The issues are with the other ladies’ insecurities.”

“Find a new gym that doesn’t have moral police. You look amazing,” one wrote.

One gym owner also weighed in, agreeing there was “nothing wrong” with the outfit.

It’s sadly not the first time a woman has been shamed for wearing standard workout gear.

Aussie fitness influencer Sophie Allen revealed she is regularly judged for wearing gym clothes when she goes out, stating it’s “disappointing” women still have to endure nasty looks over their clothing in 2022.

“It happens anytime I go into a supermarket after a training session in my crop. It’s so disappointing that in 2022 women are still being judged for their choice in clothing,” she told news.com.au earlier this year.

Fitness influencer Sophie Allen spoke out about gym attire ‘judgment’. Photo / TikTok / SophAllen

“It feels frustrating that we’re still expected to look, behave and present ourselves in a certain way to be deemed acceptable by society.”

The 31-year-old who lives in Melbourne spoke out about the situation after sharing a video of her experience doing a grocery shop in her gym wear and receiving “hate” which was viewed millions of times.



















