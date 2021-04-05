Woman accidentally sends X-rated video to her mum

Kara Tonin was horrified after sending the video. Photo / TikTok

A woman has warned people about making sure they remember when they set their phones to automatically send photos to others, after a technology blunder put her in an awkward position with her mum.

Canadian woman Kara Tonin took to TikTok to explain how she had a feature on her phone set up to automatically send any photos of her son to his grandma.

One day, she decided to spice things up in her relationship by filming an X-rated video to send to her partner.

She filmed the video in her kitchen and Google Photos, using facial recognition, detected a photo of her son Josh stuck to her fridge, in the background of the video.

The app assumed the video was about her son and immediately uploaded it and notified her mother.

She sent a warning to others who might use the same app. Photo / TikTok

"This is a PSA for anyone who uses Google photos or any photo app that has facial recognition," she said in the video.

"So Google photos has this incredible thing where it recognises people's faces and if you type in their name it will pull up every picture and video with their face in it.

"And then you can make an album of that person and share it with your friends and family.

"Isn't technology incredible? A little too incredible if you ask me!"

She also apologised to her mum in the video. Photo / TikTok

She made a TikTok video to warn other users about how this automated feature can lead to awkward situations.

"So a little while back I decided I wanted to spice things up a little bit in my relationship," she said.

"So I made an R-rated video where I was doing unspeakable, un-Godly things and Google photos picked up a very small picture of my son in the background on my fridge.

"And said 'hey that's a picture of Josh, let's send the video to Kara's mum.'

"I'm so sorry mum."

Her TikTok PSA has since gone viral with millions of views and thousands of comments from users who found the awkward situation hilarious.