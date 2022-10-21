Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Wine: The great Canvas 'Cheers To The Year' awards

By Yvonne Lorkin
29 mins to read
Write writer Yvonne Lorkin. Photo / Warren Buckland

Write writer Yvonne Lorkin. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ahoy wine fans! It's time to feast your faces on our second annual summing-up of the most delicious sips of the year. Tasting wine is my full-time job (awful, I know) and while I could

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle