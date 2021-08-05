Voyager 2021 media awards
Wine 101: Your guide to tasting and choosing a great $25 wine like an expert

8 minutes to read
Wine judge Jen Parr shares her expertise on how to taste a wine and know if it is any good. Video / NZ Herald

Megan Wood
Megan Wood is a food, travel and lifestyle writer based in Auckland.

There was a right way and a wrong way to enter the room. With dozens of people milling around, armed with trays of glasses filled with carefully anonymised wine, it was essential that I follow

