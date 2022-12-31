Will you be lucky in love and money this year? Your 2023 horoscope

What does 2023 have in store for you? Photo / 123rf

GLOBAL FORECAST

Pluto (planet of powerful transformation) shifts signs for the first time since 2008. On March 23, Pluto transits from conservative, status quo, leader-focused Capricorn into progressive, innovative, group-focused Aquarius. Then Pluto retrogrades back into Capricorn from June 11 until January 21, 2024. So we’ll get a brief taste of coming attractions in 2023, but the fundamental changes will happen between 2024 and 2044.

The last time Pluto was in Aquarius was from 1778 until 1798, a period that included the colonisation of Australia, the Industrial Revolution, the French Revolution and gradual abolition of the slave trade. So expect discoveries, innovations, rebellions and revolutions. There’ll be radical regeneration in areas involving science, space travel and sustainable technologies, plus increasing power/access/representation for previously under-represented groups in society.

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

LOVE & LUST

Expect interpersonal challenges, as three eclipses and retrograde Venus stir up your romance, partnership and friendship zones. Things could come to a head in August, when you finally lose patience with a faux friend or an unreliable lover. Singles – you may have to kiss a few frogs before you find your Prince (or Princess) Charming. But don’t give up – each dating disappointment will lead you closer to your soulmate. Attached Rams – May 5-7 is a good time for a long-weekend escape with your partner when the Lunar Eclipse boosts your sex drive and lust for life.

LOOT & LUCK

Finances and luck are linked from mid-May onwards, when Jupiter (planet of prosperity and good fortune) transits through your money zone. So expect a boost to your bank balance via a pay rise, bonus, gift or extra business coming your way. Any windfall won’t last long if you don’t manage it wisely though. August is the danger month for overspending when indulgent Venus reverses through your entertainment and gambling zones. In uncertain economic times, smart Rams will concentrate on smart saving and sustainable living.

LIFESTYLE

Have you been feeling listless and lacking motivation? Thank goodness Mars (your patron planet) starts moving forwards from January 12, so your Aries energy and enthusiasm should gradually return! Jupiter and a Solar Eclipse light up your sign, so independence and identity are important themes in 2023. You have a strong need to be your own captain and sail your own ship. But that must be blended with good communication skills, personally and professionally. Balance and compromise are the keys.

FAMOUS ARIES

Sarah Jessica Parker, Russell Crowe, Reese Witherspoon.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“You have good days and bad days. That’s a marriage. That’s a relationship. That’s a friendship.” – Sarah Jessica Parker.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

LOVE & LUST

Attached Taurus – the Lunar Eclipse (on May 5-6) could stir up hidden tensions, particularly if you’ve been putting work before the relationship. It’s best to bring these problems out into the open, where they can be examined, discussed and resolved. Singles – Cupid’s arrow is most likely to strike in March, October and December, so brush up on your flirting technique and seductive one-liners. But avoid joining a dating site, proposing or getting married between July 23 and September 4, when love planet Venus is retrograde.

LOOT & LUCK

Resist the urge to spend too much at the New Year sales when Mars is still retrograding through your money zone. And avoid buying or selling property between July 23 and September 4 when Venus (your ruling planet) reverses through your home zone. Travel, business, group activities and personal projects are favoured during the last two weeks of June, when Jupiter and Saturn send a lucky opportunity your way. So it’s a good time to set goals, make wishes and dream big dreams.

LIFESTYLE

Pluto transits into your career zone and Saturn shifts into your hopes-and-wishes zone. So you have more chance of success if you’re doing work that suits you, and pursuing dreams that capitalise on your Taurean talents. If you write down your goals and aspirations (and refer to them regularly) then there is more chance they will manifest. With Uranus, Jupiter and a Lunar Eclipse lighting up your sign, it’s time to reveal the beautiful Bull you were born to be! Self-confidence is the essential rocket fuel that will take you places.

FAMOUS TAUREANS

Cher, George Clooney, Cate Blanchett.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“If you’re waiting for someone to believe in you, you’ll be waiting forever. You must believe in yourself.” – Cher.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

LOVE & LUST

Relationships will mostly be ‘steady as she goes’ in 2023, which could be an issue for gregarious, restless Geminis! If you’re attached, do all you can to refresh a stale partnership or fix a frustrating problem. If you allow boredom and complacency to set in, then it won’t be long before you’re heading out the door. Singles – look for love with an amorous Aries or a sexy Sagittarian. But an established or burgeoning relationship could temporarily run off the rails between July 23 and September 4 when love planet Venus is retrograde.

LOOT & LUCK

From January 1 until May 16, you’ll find friendship, luck, travel and business are all linked. So it’s a good time to start (and promote) a promising group venture, especially with a business partner from another country or culture. But avoid making an important personal decision between August 23 and September 15 when Mercury (your ruling planet) reverses though your home-and-family zone. October is the perfect month to pool resources with a loved one for a beneficial outcome.

LIFESTYLE

Has retrograde Mars left you feeling tired, stressed and stuck in a rut? In the second half of January, you’ll feel your Gemini energy and confidence gradually return, when Mars finally moves forward in your sign. So February is the month to forge ahead as you initiate a work project, resume study, get physically fit, travel interstate or holiday overseas. Then taskmaster Saturn transits through your career zone (from March 7 until May 2025) so it’s a period when hard work, discipline and practise will take you far professionally.

FAMOUS GEMINIS

Prince, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“You gotta get better at something if you do it enough.” – Prince.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

LOVE & LUST

With Pluto transiting through your relationship and intimacy zones, plus a Lunar Eclipse in your romance zone, 2023 will be a dramatic year for affairs of the heart. Coupled Crabs – don’t let jealousy mar an otherwise promising partnership. 2023 is the year to transform your attitudes to love and long-term commitment. April and May are the prime months to go on an erotic escape with your lover when fiery Mars kickstarts your mojo and your libido goes into overdrive. Singles – you could experience a cosmic connection with a generous Gemini or a passionate Pisces.

LOOT & LUCK

Pluto transits through your ‘money-from-others’ zone from March 23 until June 11, when some Crabs will benefit from an inheritance. But avoid borrowing money from a relative or friend, as it could put you under their control. The period from July 23 until September 4 is also not a good time to go into debt (or make expensive purchases) as Venus reverses through your financial zone. Canny Crabs will prioritise saving and recycling over shopping and consuming.

LIFESTYLE

Saturn shifts into your education and adventure zones on March 7 (where it stays until May 2025). So it’s important to channel focused energy into learning something new. The more complex and challenging it is, the better. With a supportive teacher, coach or mentor on board, you can achieve great things. If you travel overseas in 2023 it’s likely to be for work, business or study purposes, rather than just for frivolous fun. It’s time to stretch yourself in serious, challenging new directions!

FAMOUS CANCERS

Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana, Margot Robbie.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“There is no passion to be found playing small – in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” – Nelson Mandela.

LEO [July 24-August 23]

LOVE & LUST

Coupled Cats – February is a fabulous month to bring more fantasy and fun into your relationship. If you’re single, the best month to look for your soulmate is June, when romantic Venus and proactive Mars are both in your sign. And don’t be shy about promoting your positive qualities. If you don’t love and respect yourself, why should anyone else? The period from July 23 until September 4 is not a good time to join a singles site, go on a first date, propose, get married or renew your wedding vows, as love planet Venus reverses through your sign.

LOOT & LUCK

Leos are natural entrepreneurs and, with Uranus and Jupiter both activating your career zone, May 19 onwards is a positive time to look for a job, hit your boss for a raise, apply for a business loan, expand your present vocation, or live the laptop lifestyle by starting an online business. If extra money comes your way, make sure you spend it wisely. And be particularly cautious about financial and business matters from July 23 until September 16 (when Venus reverses through your sign, and then Mercury reverses through your money zone).

LIFESTYLE

Mid-January through until mid-April are the best months to travel, when Jupiter jumps through your adventure zone. Choose destinations with beautiful natural environments and challenging physical activities that get your Leo adrenalin going. Frustration intensifies from July 23 until September 4, when Venus reverses through your sign and energy and confidence are unusually low. You bounce back from September 5 until October 8 when your Cat creativity is firing, and Lady Luck sends some fabulous opportunities your way.

FAMOUS LEOS

Helen Mirren, Chris Hemsworth, Meghan Markle.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“You write your life story by the choices you make.” – Helen Mirren

VIRGO [August 24-September 23]

LOVE & LUST

Saturn transits through your relationship zone from March 7 until May 2025. So you could take the plunge via an engagement, wedding, moving in together, or by becoming a parent, as you strive for more permanence in your primary union. With hard work and commitment, your love life will slowly go from strength to strength. Singles – the best months to meet your soulmate are February and October, when your earthy Virgo charisma attracts admirers from near and far. But expect a temporary dating drought (or partnership problems) from July 23 until September 4, when love planet Venus is retrograde.

LOOT & LUCK

Lucky Jupiter is moving through your ‘money-from-others’ zone (until May 16) so you could benefit from a favour, freebie, pay rise, inheritance, gift, bumper tax return, divorce settlement or superannuation payout. Just make sure you manage any windfall wisely, with a view to future needs and long-term financial security. Then (from May 17 until May 2024) there’s money to be made via publishing, education, travel, business trips, international contacts, imports and exports.

LIFESTYLE

July is a fantastic month for travel, when Venus and Mars pave the way for a fun and action-packed trip. The following dates are when your ruler Mercury is retrograde – April 21 until May 15 looks tricky for travel and education. Expect communication, computer or car chaos from August 23 until September 15, when Mercury reverses through your sign. And you need to be extra tactful with family and friends from December 13-31. The best things to do when Mercury is retrograde? Revise goals, research projects and reboot plans.

FAMOUS VIRGOS

Beyoncé Knowles, Prince Harry, Florence Welch.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“As soon as I accomplish one thing, I just set a higher goal.” – Beyoncé.

LIBRA [September 24-October 23]

LOVE & LUST

Coupled Libra – February and March are the best months to travel somewhere special with your sweetheart. But the relationship could hit a rocky patch between July 23 and September 4, when Venus (your patron planet) is in retrograde mode. Singles – the luckiest months to look for your soulmate are January, February, March and April, when Jupiter expands your romantic horizons, and you could hit the love jackpot. But have you got ridiculously unrealistic expectations that no mere mortal can possibly meet? Look for someone who is sexy, smart, successful – and fabulously flawed.

LOOT & LUCK

In 2023, good fortune comes calling via a best friend, partner, business associate or overseas connection. But avoid being impulsive and buying big ticket items (like a car, home or investment property) between July 23 and September 4, when your ruler Venus is retrograde. Instead, be patient and wait. Your luckiest days of the year are March 2 and October 22 when Venus and Jupiter favour love, money and a touch of indulgent luxury via a boutique holiday break and some personal pampering.

LIFESTYLE

Avoid the Libran inclination to procrastinate and sit on the fence. With a Lunar Eclipse lighting up your self-esteem zone (on May 5-6) and a Solar Eclipse stimulating your sign (on September 14-15), 2023 is the year to refresh your physical appearance (via a revised diet and exercise program, a new haircut/colour and an updated wardrobe), showcase your classy Libran style and proactively follow your dreams. Nothing ventured, nothing gained!

FAMOUS LIBRANS

John Lennon, Naomi Watts, Kate Winslet.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“You don’t need anybody to tell you who you are or what you are. You are what you are!” – John Lennon.

SCORPIO [October 24-November 22]

LOVE & LUST

Disruptive Uranus continues to shake up romantic relationships in 2023. The best month for lashings of romance is from mid-March through until mid-April, when love planet Venus visits your partnership zone. If you’ve been putting up with dodgy behaviour from your partner, then things could come to a dramatic climax around the time of the Lunar Eclipse in late September. Singles – you may find yourself attracted to someone who is much older, much younger, or from a different country or culture. Whatever happens, expect the unexpected!

LOOT & LUCK

Resist the temptation to go on a wild spending spree at the New Year sales when impulsive Mars is reversing through your money zone and financial common sense flies out the window. In uncertain economic times, business-savvy Scorpios should concentrate on thrifty shopping, smart saving and sustainable living. Luckiest months are February and March, when prosperity planet Jupiter sends good fortune your way and opportunity comes calling (especially involving work colleagues and close friends).

LIFESTYLE

Many Scorpios will have to make a difficult decision in May (when Jupiter squares your power planet Pluto) involving a romantic relationship, a family member or home renovations. Expect power plays and resistance from others. Smart Scorpios will calm down and maintain a sense of perspective, as you make a decision that satisfies all parts of your complex nature. The best months to travel are June and July when you mix business and pleasure, learn a valuable lesson, or make important connections with influential people from other countries.

FAMOUS SCORPIOS

Katy Perry, Ryan Gosling, Julia Roberts.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“I never want to be just one thing. I want to be multidimensional.” – Katy Perry.

SAGITTARIUS [November 23-December 21]

LOVE & LUST

2023 starts with some relationship hiccups as lust planet Mars reverses through your partnership zone until mid-January, which could exacerbate an existing problem or create a new conflict. So avoid making major romantic moves in the first half of January (like proposing, getting married or initiating a breakup). Singles – any dating experiences in January are likely to be disappointing, so be patient and wait until Mars is speeding forwards from February onwards. If you’re attached, mid-June through until mid-July is a good time to escape on a weekend getaway with your sweetheart.

LOOT & LUCK

Avoid making important financial decisions that involve a partner (like buying a house or applying for a business loan) during the first twelve days of January, when Mars is still reversing through your relationship zone. Your luckiest period is from mid-January until mid-May, when prosperity planet Jupiter moves through your good fortune zone. So it’s an auspicious time to enter a competition, buy a lottery ticket, visit the casino, win at the races or start an entrepreneurial project.

LIFESTYLE

You could face a crisis of confidence in mid-May (when Pluto squares your ruling planet Jupiter) and there could be a challenge involving legal matters, your job, your health or where you live. Avoid over-inflated expectations and taking on too much around this time. The best period to take a well-earned holiday break is from late May until July 10, when dynamic Mars visits your adventure zone. But avoid travelling from July 23 through until September 4, when pleasure-planet Venus reverses through your travel zone.

FAMOUS SAGITTARIANS

Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt, Jane Fonda.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“Happiness and confidence are the prettiest things you can wear.” – Taylor Swift.

CAPRICORN [December 22-January 20]

LOVE & LUST

Adventurous Jupiter, unpredictable Uranus and a Lunar Eclipse shake up your romance zone in 2023 … which can be a good thing! Coupled Capricorns – the most damaging thing for your relationship is boredom. So do all you can to reboot the romantic connection between the two of you and keep it fresh and exciting. Singles – look for a lover from outside your comfort zone; someone who is not your usual type. Cupid’s arrows are most likely to strike from mid-March through until mid-April.

LOOT & LUCK

After two long years, penny-pinching Saturn (your patron planet) transits out of your money zone on March 7. And then Jupiter jumps into your good fortune zone in mid-May. So late May, June, early July, late September, October and November are lucky months to sell shares or real estate, enter a competition, buy a lottery ticket, win at the casino or launch a lucrative project. But avoid making important financial decisions (like applying for a loan or signing a contract) when Venus is retrograde from July 23 until September 4.

LIFESTYLE

The Solar Eclipses signal a fresh start involving home and family (in April) and career or life direction (in September). Do you want to live somewhere else? Is it time to change your job – or your career? Have a long think about adjustments you can make and exciting options you can explore. It’s a fabulous year to foster friendships and extend your peer group. You could also welcome a new baby or enjoy improved relations with a child or parent as you share mutual hobbies, sports and interests.

FAMOUS CAPRICORNS

Dolly Parton, Timothée Chalamet, Nigella Lawson.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“If you don’t like the road you’re walking on, start paving another one.” – Dolly Parton.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

LOVE & LUST

Singles – get circulating in your local community in February and March, because true love could be as close as the boy or girl next door! Potential partners will be thin on the ground in July and August, but things improve from September 4 onwards. Attached Aquarius – March is the prime month for love and passion. But retrograde Venus rocks the relationship boat from July 23 to September 4 and it will take a while to get things back on an even keel. So it’s not a good time to propose, move in together, get married, renew your wedding vows or escape on a romantic holiday.

LOOT & LUCK

Prosperity planet Jupiter transits into your domestic zone. So the period between May 17 and December 31 is a great time to redecorate, renovate, build an extension, sell property, buy a new home, relocate or start a home-based business. Good fortune could also come via a loved one, distant relative or family friend. But Saturn transits through your money zone (from March 7 until May 2025) which will teach you valuable lessons about being financially organised, responsible and frugal. Luckiest days are March 30-31 and October 31.

LIFESTYLE

In 2023, Saturn transits out of your sign and Pluto moves in. So it’s time to reflect on the lessons you’ve learned over the past two years – and the transformative changes you now want to make. The best time to detox, dig deep, dismantle the old and then rebuild the new is from March 24 until June 10. The Solar Eclipse in mid-September is a terrific time to start a study programme or travel to an exciting destination – preferably somewhere that’s exotic and off the beaten track.

FAMOUS AQUARIANS

Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“There are no regrets in life, just lessons.” – Jennifer Aniston.

PISCES [February 20-March 20]

LOVE & LUST

Single Fish – the best time to look for love is in February, when Venus sashays through your sign and you could fall for a sexy Scorpio or a vivacious Virgo. But avoid getting involved in a workplace romance between July 23 and September 4 when Venus reverses through your job zone. Coupled Pisces – March is the perfect month for a romantic getaway, preferably in the bush or near the beach. And the sexual sparks fly in mid-September when the Solar Eclipse luminates your lust zone. Issues involving intimacy, power and trust could also arise.

LOOT & LUCK

The Solar Eclipse (in April) promises a fresh financial cycle as you receive a raise or bonus, liquidate assets, start a new job or reboot your budget. Whereas the Solar Eclipse (in September) signals a new financial partnership or an extra source of income. A fortuitous opportunity could appear in March or June, courtesy of Venus and Jupiter. Just make sure you are ready, willing and able to capitalise on good luck when it comes along. No procrastinating, Pisces!!

LIFESTYLE

Taskmaster Saturn transits through your sign (from March 7 until May 2025). So strive to be rational and responsible – rather than gullible and impractical! While Saturn will send some challenges your way, it will also teach you to be more organised, as you celebrate your strengths and learn from your mistakes. With discipline and plenty of patience, you could transform a disappointing short-term failure into a dazzling long-term success. Slow down and listen to the wisdom of your inner voice.

FAMOUS PISCEANS

Steve Jobs, Drew Barrymore, Rihanna.

NEW YEAR MOTTO

“Don’t let the noise of other opinions drown your own inner voice.” – Steve Jobs.























































