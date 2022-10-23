Why your kids love the music you hate

Nathan (far right) launched to stardom as part of the kid's group Hi-5. Photo / Getty Images

Every parent knows those dreaded two words. They are screamed at them from the backseat, the couch and the supermarket trolley and their effect can be profound.

Baby. Shark.

What is it about this song that makes kids go gaga and parents lose the will to live?

On today’s episode of One Day You’ll Thank Me, guest host Clint Roberts, from the ZM drive show and host Jenni Mortimer try to unpack just that - with a little help from a children’s entertainment legend.

Both Roberts and Mortimer noted that their kids flock to songs with few lyrics and animal or nature themes - but that doesn’t mean all artists are on the cards.

“Why do they like the music that they like? Why don’t they like Tame Impala? But they absolutely froth The Wiggles doing Tame Impala. What is it? What is the sort of chord structure? What is the time signature that these kids’ music experts have hacked?” asked Roberts

Mortimer shared that her son Knox loves songs that repeat and he can master quickly: “I’ve noticed when they turn a normal song into kids’ song, it’s way more repetitive. Knox is obsessed with repetition. Anything that says the same thing over and over again.”

“He froths over it because he, in his mind goes, ‘I know this. I can figure this out. This is simple to me’.

And while parents loathe the constant nagging sounds and repetitive lyrics, turning it off the second daycare drop-off is over, kids would gladly listen on repeat all day - but why?

Who better to ask for the secret recipe than some who knows the children’s music industry better than anyone - ex Hi-5 star Nathan Foley.

While Foley has left those days behind and has just released his latest rock album Hurricane, the profound effect of kids’ music and his time in the industry has left a lasting impression.

Speaking of his time in the band, Foley shared how rewarding it was to be picked as a teen and be able to raise a generation: “It was a lot of hard work, but very rewarding in the fact that we got to raise millions of children of a certain age. It was a good time and the music was fantastic and catchy and it was just a great show to be a part of. And I’m super proud that that was part of my life.”

Foley, who is touring New Zealand in April 2023, says that becoming a father he’s seen even clearer what kids want when they look for songs to tune in to.

“It’s all about being repetitive. I mean, kids will grasp on to anything. My son is now repeating everything I say, which means we have to watch what we say in the household.”

“So I guess it’s all about being repetitive. I mean, kids will pick up on anything. It doesn’t matter whether it’s kids, or whether it’s adult music. It will always come down to us and what we expose them to.”

“I truly believe just to keep them young as long as we can.”

Nathan Foley has just released his new album Hurricane. Photo / Supplied

So what can parents do to make sure their kids have exposure to music outside of what they find on YouTube? Foley says it all comes back to the choices parents are making.

“I’m a big believer in that - especially with my son - I’m trying to expose him to the greats. From anything from 70s soul to 80s pop r and b, 90s and today’s music as well.

“That’s a big influence on the parents and what they expose them to either on TV or radio or anything like that. So I think if you expose them to what’s just on the top 40, that’s what they all they’re gonna know.

“Generations will change, but it all comes down to the education that parents instil in their children.”

Foley also shared a sweet story about his son who listens to the greats, despite not being able to pronounce their names yet.

“Anytime we put on YouTube, we put on a mix of different styles and Michael Jackson comes, he goes, “Oh, Michael Ducken, Michael Ducken.

“I’m like, Yeah, it’s Michael Ducken,” he shared.

On how his music had changed since becoming a father, Foley says that it’s more of how he feels about himself as a person and artist that has changed more than anything - but don’t expect to hear a Baby Shark remix from the rocker anytime soon.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t be having any Blippi influences or Baby Shark,” Foley laughed.

But when it comes to lyrics, that’s where there have been big changes for the singer: “Melodically. No, but I think lyrically definitely, yes. It’s definitely influenced the way that I feel about myself.”

“Once you have a child, everything else goes out the window. You don’t really care about anything but that child - obviously you have to care for yourself somehow.”

“But the main focus is on the child. So I think in a way it kind of emoted my feelings in my head to go; You know what? I don’t care anymore. I’m just gonna write what I want to write, sing what I wanna sing, and put stuff out there that means something to me, and that’s close to my heart.

The lowdown:

Who: Nathan Foley

What: New album out now Hurricane and April 2023 NZ tour

Where: Check out the new album on Apple, Spotify or Soundcloud, or get tickets now from Eventfinda