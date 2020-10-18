Why Princess Diana is still a fashion icon decades on

Princess Diana has always been a fashion icon. Photo / Getty Images

If you're excited about Diana's debut on the new season of The Crown, you'll be pleased to hear you can recreate some of the Princess of Wales' iconic outfits.

It's a testament to Diana's power that stores are stocking identical outfits to those she wore in the past, even the bad ones, writes Kerry Parnell for the Sunday Telegraph.

You can sport the iconic Warm & Wonderful black sheep jumper Diana wore to a polo match, or the Gyles & George sweater bearing the words "I'm a Luxury" which she wore in a photo with Harry and William in the 1980s.

If smart casual is more your thing, then you can recreate the jeans, sweatshirt, blazer and baseball cap ensemble she wore to the polo in 1988.

New York fashion brand Rowing Blazers is collaborating with the original designers of these looks to recreate them for today's customers.

Warm & Wonderful co-designer Joanna Osborne told Harper's Bazaar that Diana is "enduringly fascinating".

"She still feels very contemporary. Even after so many years, she is still exerting a strong influence on fashion."

And even the Diana pussy-bow blouse is back, available everywhere from Dolce & Gabbana to Country Road.

Diana wore some of her most iconic outfits to the polo. Photo / Getty Images

Designer Aidan Mattox recently brought back one of her red carpet looks, the one-shouldered blue satin Versace dress she wore in 1996 in Sydney. And Zara recently re-ran the pink polka-dot dress she wore in 1983 on a trip to Perth.

Kate and Meghan have both become style icons in their own right, but will anyone queue for hours to look at their wardrobes in 20 years?

Parnell writes of her experience visiting the Diana: Her Fashion Story exhibition at Kensington Palace a few years ago with "hundreds of women who shuffled around in hushed reverence".

You can now find your own version of Diana's iconic Warm & Wonderful black sheep jumper. Photo / Getty Images

"And you know what, it was really moving. You could follow Diana's life through the evolution of her wardrobe, from shy debutante in her 1979 strapless Regamus gown, to enchanting princess in the midnight blue Travolta dress, which is still on display in the palace, to uber-glamorous superstar in Versace," Parnell said.

Now we get to see Diana's wardrobe on display yet again on The Crown, worn by Emma Corrin playing a young Diana and Elizabeth Debicki as the older.

When season 4 drops on Netflix, you can don your polka-dot blouse or little black Diana dress to celebrate the timelessness of Diana's wardrobe.