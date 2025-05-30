Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Why do we cry happy tears? The science behind this emotional paradox

By Michelle Spear - The Conversation
Other·
3 mins to read

It turns out your brain handles joy and sadness in surprisingly similar ways. Photo / 123RF

It turns out your brain handles joy and sadness in surprisingly similar ways. Photo / 123RF

Tears are usually seen as a sign of sadness or pain, but it’s not uncommon for people to cry during life’s most joyful moments: weddings, births, reunions, sporting triumphs, or even just an unexpected act of kindness.

These “happy tears” seem contradictory, but they offer a fascinating window into how

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle