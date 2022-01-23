Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Why being vain can reap long-term health benefits

8 minutes to read
Jennifer Aniston. Photo / File

Jennifer Aniston. Photo / File

Daily Telegraph UK

Jane Seymour, recently snapped for the obligatory January beach picture in the requisite swimsuit, told Loose Women that at 70, she weighs the same as she did in her Bond girl days, 50 years ago.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.