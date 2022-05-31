Voyager 2021 media awards
Why anxiety can be good for you – even if it feels terrible

10 minutes to read
"'Anxiety is on a spectrum," says Dr Dennis-Tiwary. "And some of it is there to alert us". Photo / Getty Images

Daily Telegraph UK
By Marianne Power

I once read that people who get depressed tend to live in the past, while people who suffer from anxiety spend their days imagining the future. That made sense to me.

As a depressive sort,

