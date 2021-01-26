Why Americans are furious over President Joe Biden's $9000 Rolex watch

President Joe Biden's watch is causing a stir online. Photo / Getty Images

Within days of starting his term as US President, Joe Biden has reversed some of Trump's most controversial policies and kickstarted an ambitious trillion-dollar plan to target coronavirus.

But instead Americans are fixated on the kind of wristwatch he's wearing.

Biden's $9736 (US$7000) Rolex watch was spotted on his wrist during his inauguration in Washington DC last week, and the expensive timekeeper has already sparked fury.

The New York Times called the stainless steel Rolex Datejust "a far cry from the Everyman timepieces that every president not named Trump has worn conspicuously in recent decades".

The article had Twitter users rolling their eyes over the ruckus.

Former Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted, "No (New York Times) we don't care what watch Joe Biden wore, like we never cared about Obama's tan suit."

"Headlines complaining about Biden's Peloton and Rolex after four years of a dude with a literal gold toilet are beyond parody," GQ writer Laura Bassett wrote.

Crooked Media host Akilah Hughes commented, "They must be real bored at the Times. There's nothing else to focus on? "Shut up."

ARE YOU KIDDING ME NYT https://t.co/5LZNrMENu6 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 23, 2021

And Vox correspondent Ian Milhiser wondered, "What's the worst presidential scandal? The time when Biden wore a Rolex, the time when Obama ordered Dijon mustard, or the time when Trump encouraged a insurrectionist mob to violently seize the Capitol in a vain attempt to overturn an election that he lost?"

Meanwhile, some speculated that the watch had belonged to Biden's son Beau, who passed away after a battle with brain cancer, and called for the New York Times to apologise to the family.

Others wrote that the watch had been a gift from First Lady Jill Biden in honour of the inauguration.

It appears that the Rolex that Joe Biden wore to the inauguration used to belong to Beau. If this is true, the Biden family deserves a major apology from the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/HoNhJpxu6p — United for the People (@people4kam) January 25, 2021

It's one of a collection of expensive watches owned by the new president. He's also been seen wearing an Omega Speedmaster and an Omega Seamaster, worth about NZ$8000 each.

And Biden is not the first leader of the United States to sport a Rolex - so did Lyndon B. Johnson, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan.

But since Bill Clinton's presidency, leaders have favoured more low-profile timepieces.

I think it’s great that @JoeBiden can afford things like a Rolex watch. If I could I’d have one to. This is the one that for many years I would stop & gaze longingly at. If I can ever afford it, I won’t think twice about what others think. I’ll have earned it. pic.twitter.com/cvuLKtOnzX — TimeLordBen (@TimeLordBen) January 25, 2021

Clinton chose a Timex Ironman that the Washington Post described as "a plastic digital watch thick as a brick and handsome as a hernia" in 1993.

His successor George W. Bush opted for a Timex model costing less than US$50 (NZ$69).

Barack Obama chose watches from American craftspeople like Detroit's Shinola or California-based Jorg Gray, while Donald Trump wore a Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse, a Vacheron Constatin, or - you guessed it - a Rolex.