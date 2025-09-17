Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Who’s more sensitive to pain, men or women? The answer may surprise you

Meeri Kim
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Why do men and women experience pain differently? Photo / Getty Images

Why do men and women experience pain differently? Photo / Getty Images

As we learn more about how pain processing can vary between women and men, it might lead to better treatments.

It is a common misconception that because women are able to give birth and routinely deal with sometimes agonising period cramps, they are somehow better able to tolerate pain than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save