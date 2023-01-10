Parents are using tomato sauce as a cleaning product to remove dirt and grime in their bathroom. Photo / Mums Who Clean

Mums around Australia and New Zealand are going crazy over a strangely unlikely cleaning hack that promises to fix a problem in many homes.

Taking to a popular Australasian Facebook group, one cleaning expert has revealed how she uses tomato sauce to clean the bathroom sink and taps which are often covered in grime.

Many parents on the cleaning page have argued for years that even traditional cleaning products and intense scrubbing can struggle to remove stains.

But after the mum’s tomato sauce hack, many were keen to give it a try - and the results? Majorly successful.

After leaving the tomato sauce for a few hours, the grime around the tap was easily removed. Photo / Mums Who Clean

“I just put it all around the base, left it overnight and rinsed it off and cleaned as normal. It was perfect,” the mum said.

A number of people posted before and after shots of their bathrooms and tough-to-clean surfaces with the tomato sauce trick proving a hit.

“Whoever came up with the tomato sauce tap hack, you’re a genius,” said one Facebook user.

“Have tried everything, and nothing worked like this. No scrubbing, no effort. I’m blown away.”

“Thanks to this group I learnt the tomato sauce around the tap trick. OMG it’s amazing mine was terrible. Left it overnight,” another wrote on Mums Who Clean Facebook page.

The before and after photos say it all. Photo / Mums Who Clean

It’s believed the acid in the sauce is what helps break down the dirt and build-up around the taps.

“This is a game changer,” one wrote.

Another added: “Who thinks of these cleaning ideas? Tomato sauce, I’ll be damned!”

So how do you clean your bathroom with tomato sauce?

Squirt or place the tomato sauce around and over the dirty areas and leave it for a few hours. After giving the area a wipe it should lift off any dirt or grime.

It should leave you with a clean and sparkly sink and bathroom.