The PM will be swapping her blazers and blouses for a wedding dress this summer. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's summer wedding date is rumoured to be fast approaching, and speculation is rife as to what the day will look like.

The Herald understands the wedding will take place at Nick's Head Station near Gisborne and Lorde is rumoured to be performing on the day - but we still don't know what the PM will wear as she walks down the aisle.

She will swap her structured blazers, tailored pants and sensible shoes for a white gown - but will she opt for a form-fitting statement dress or something flowy and summery?

The PM is known for championing New Zealand designers with her wardrobe choices, from the silk Juliette Hogan dress she wore on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to the loose-fitting red top and pants by Maaike she donned on election night in 2020.

Will she go with another New Zealand designer like Trish Peng or Ingrid Starnes, or will she go international with her dress choice?

We've rounded up five wedding dress options we could see her wearing on the big day.

Lacy sleeves

Lace sleeves are back in - could Jacinda Ardern be wearing them? Photo / Vinka Design

We almost never see the PM's bare arms unless she's rolling up her sleeve for a jab at a photo op - so maybe she'll stick to what she knows and opt for a gown with sleeves.

Lace sleeves on wedding dresses are making a comeback, so she could definitely get on board with the trend with a gown like this one from Auckland design house Vinka.

Off-the-shoulder cape

This off-the-shoulder Anna Schimmel dress would stun on the aisle. Photo / Anna Schimmel

It is a summer wedding after all, and if it's too hot for a full sleeve she might opt to show some skin with something off-the-shoulder.

This Anna Schimmel gown with its structured cape gives us power suit vibes - Ardern could easily pull this off, paired with a Labour-red lip for a prime ministerial look.

Modest V-neck

This simple but stunning gown would be a perfect choice. Photo / Trish Peng

It will be her wedding day, but Ardern is still the Prime Minister - she'll likely shy away from a plunging V-neck gown.

But she could still adopt this cut with a more modest V like the one on this simple but stunning Trish Peng number, adding a long train for a touch of glamour.

Flowy and relaxed

This Hera Couture dress would be a comfortable option for a summer's day. Photo / Hera Couture

With a similar cut to the flowy blouses she often wears on the job, this relaxed gown from Hera Couture would be perfect for an outdoor wedding.

As a mum who will have to juggle little Neve on her wedding day, this would be a practical option allowing her to move around comfortably and bend down to pick up her toddler.

Statement high neck gown

Ardern could make a statement in a gown like Meghan Markle's reception dress. Photo / AP

Or the PM could pull a Meghan Markle and go for a statement gown like this one with a high neck and a full train.

It is her wedding day after all - why not go all out? Maybe she'll even go for a second wedding dress for her reception.