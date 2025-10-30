Halloween events are taking place all over Auckland - here's what to check out in your neighbourhood. Photo / Stonefields Spooktacular
From Karangahape Rd to Karaka, exciting and frightening events are happening all over the city this Halloween. We’ve rounded up a collection of our favourites to check out in a neighbourhood near you.
Central Auckland
Freakout KRoad
WHAT: Billed as “a night of chaos, creativity, and pureHalloween magic”, Karangahape Rd’s Halloween celebrations will include DJs, live music, performers, lasers, a market, family-fun, tattoos and more. A trick or treat trail will be perfect for children, and there’s even a parade for dressed-up dogs. Drag Queens Kita Mean and Rita Menu will host a costume competition for over-16s.
WHAT: Featuring the Pt Chevalier Drama Club’s Spookers experience, this community event will have a range of activities, including a photo booth, creepy tunes, lollies, face painting, as well as a trick or treat trail which follows along the houses in the area. There’s even a costume competition to enjoy.
WHERE: Pt Chev Community Centre, 18-20 Huia Rd, Pt Chevalier
WHEN: October 31, 4-6pm
Waterview Party in The Park: Kuaka Park
WHAT: Kuaka Park sits between Alford St and Oakley Ave in Waterview, and this year’s Party in the Park will have a picnic atmosphere, with free sausages, as well as face painting, a DJ, and lolly scrambles. If it rains, the party will be moved up to the Waterview Hub, which is on the corner of Great North Rd and Fir St.
WHAT: On now until November 2, the Sky Tower is playing host to a range of events, including monster makeover face painting, a ghost hunt on levels 51 and 60, and Lewis Road Creamery “spooktacular” milkshakes. Dress in costume and you’ll receive 10% off your ticket price.
WHERE: Sky Tower, central Auckland
WHEN: October 31-November 2
Halloween at Mt Eden Village
WHAT: Get your spook on with fortune telling, graveyard tunes, creepy crafts, zombie makeovers and spot prizes in the heart of Mt Eden Village.
WHERE: Essex Reserve, Mt Eden Village
WHEN: November 1, 12-2pm
West Auckland
Halloween Spooktacular: New Lynn
WHAT: Activities, food trucks, and Halloween magic galore, with a Trick or Treat Lane, a haunted house, face painting, and two movie screenings - The Nightmare Before Christmas from 5.30pm, and then Ghostbusters from 7.30pm. Fifteen percent of all food truck sales go towards Life Education Trust, and there’s even a bar for grown-ups.
WHAT: Hosted by Barfoot and Thompson Coatesville, this afternoon event will be filled with delicious treats and fun activities, including a scare house, a photo booth, and more. There’s a cover charge of $2 per person.
WHERE: Coatesville Settlers Hall, North Auckland
WHEN: October 31, 3.30pm-6.30pm
East Auckland
Festival of Frights: Howick
WHAT: As part of the 2025 Festival of Frights, this experience has several experiences to enjoy, such as “villagers” lurking in creepy cottages, a scary scavenger hunt, and old-fashioned lollies and fudge at the sweet shop. BYO food is welcome and there are picnic areas available. This is a paid event with bookings available on Eventfinda - $18 for adults, $12 for children, infants under 12 months are free.
Little Ravers NZ: Trick or Beat Halloween Disco Party
WHAT: Let the kids burn off the sugar rush, dancing the afternoon away to a DJ, with glow sticks and games, disco lights, a costume contest and spot prizes. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $10 per person, plus booking fee.
WHERE: Nixon Park Community Hall, 70 Sale St, Howick
WHEN: November 2, 3.30pm-5pm
Stonefields Spooktacular
WHAT: Several homes on Stonefields’ Marutuahu Rd, Morrin Rd, and Stonefields Ave have been transformed into spooky haunted houses for the weekend. There’s a spooky survival scavenger hunt along the haunted house trail, snacks, a photo opportunity at a pumpkin patch, and even spot prizes for the best costumes. Street parking is along Morrin Rd.
WHERE: 7 Marutuahu Rd, as well as the surrounding neighbourhood
WHAT: Butterfly Creek is a fun family day out year-round, but there’s extra excitement this weekend with Halloween-themed events and activities. Face painting is available, with an entertainer from 10am-2pm, and there’s an all-day giant pumpkin hunt where you can be in to win prize packs filled with lollies and other treats. Animal encounters are available from 10am. Tickets are $16 for children aged 15 and under and $32 for anyone older than 16.
WHERE: Butterfly Creek, Manukau
WHEN: November 1-2, 10am onwards
Trick or Treat in the Woods: Spookers
WHAT: Usually an adults’ only experience, Spookers is hosting a family friendly event for Halloween. Wander through the woods to collect treats, as “creepy creatures” lurk from the trees. There’s also the Moon Bloom Markets, selling everything from gothic trinkets to handmade craft, or you could grab a bite to eat at the Spookers cafe instead. Tickets are $13 per child and adults are free if they’re not trick or treating.
WHAT: Face your fears in a terrifying 13+ Halloween experience, where you navigate a course while trying to avoid vampires, witches, clowns, and zombies. Find your way through shadowy corridors and haunted rooms, then find refuge at food and coffee trucks offering savoury bites and drinks.
WHERE: The Y North Shore Recreation Centre, 5 Akoranga Dr, Takapuna
WHEN: October 31, 8pm-11pm
Africaween Brazil
WHAT: African and Brazilian DJs and Brazilian dancers will keep the dancefloor pumping at this K’Rd club night for those 18 and older. Tickets from $16.
WHERE: Club 146, 146 Karangahape Rd, central Auckland