WHEN: October 31, from 6pm to late

Point Chev Halloween Spooktacular

WHAT: Featuring the Pt Chevalier Drama Club’s Spookers experience, this community event will have a range of activities, including a photo booth, creepy tunes, lollies, face painting, as well as a trick or treat trail which follows along the houses in the area. There’s even a costume competition to enjoy.

WHERE: Pt Chev Community Centre, 18-20 Huia Rd, Pt Chevalier

WHEN: October 31, 4-6pm

Waterview Party in The Park: Kuaka Park

WHAT: Kuaka Park sits between Alford St and Oakley Ave in Waterview, and this year’s Party in the Park will have a picnic atmosphere, with free sausages, as well as face painting, a DJ, and lolly scrambles. If it rains, the party will be moved up to the Waterview Hub, which is on the corner of Great North Rd and Fir St.

WHERE: Kuaka Park, 40 Oakley Ave, Waterview

WHEN: October 31, 4pm-6pm

Sky City x Lewis Road Creamery's Halloween milkshake.

Spooky Halloween at the Sky Tower

WHAT: On now until November 2, the Sky Tower is playing host to a range of events, including monster makeover face painting, a ghost hunt on levels 51 and 60, and Lewis Road Creamery “spooktacular” milkshakes. Dress in costume and you’ll receive 10% off your ticket price.

WHERE: Sky Tower, central Auckland

WHEN: October 31-November 2

Halloween at Mt Eden Village

WHAT: Get your spook on with fortune telling, graveyard tunes, creepy crafts, zombie makeovers and spot prizes in the heart of Mt Eden Village.

WHERE: Essex Reserve, Mt Eden Village

WHEN: November 1, 12-2pm

West Auckland

Halloween Spooktacular: New Lynn

WHAT: Activities, food trucks, and Halloween magic galore, with a Trick or Treat Lane, a haunted house, face painting, and two movie screenings - The Nightmare Before Christmas from 5.30pm, and then Ghostbusters from 7.30pm. Fifteen percent of all food truck sales go towards Life Education Trust, and there’s even a bar for grown-ups.

WHERE: Suburbs Rugby Football Club, New Lynn

WHEN: November 1, 3pm-10pm

Halloween At the Hall: Coatesville

WHAT: Hosted by Barfoot and Thompson Coatesville, this afternoon event will be filled with delicious treats and fun activities, including a scare house, a photo booth, and more. There’s a cover charge of $2 per person.

WHERE: Coatesville Settlers Hall, North Auckland

WHEN: October 31, 3.30pm-6.30pm

East Auckland

Howick Historical Village's 2023 Halloween event. Photo / Wenxi Li

Festival of Frights: Howick

WHAT: As part of the 2025 Festival of Frights, this experience has several experiences to enjoy, such as “villagers” lurking in creepy cottages, a scary scavenger hunt, and old-fashioned lollies and fudge at the sweet shop. BYO food is welcome and there are picnic areas available. This is a paid event with bookings available on Eventfinda - $18 for adults, $12 for children, infants under 12 months are free.

WHERE: Howick Historical Village

WHEN: October 31, 4pm-8pm

Little Ravers NZ: Trick or Beat Halloween Disco Party

WHAT: Let the kids burn off the sugar rush, dancing the afternoon away to a DJ, with glow sticks and games, disco lights, a costume contest and spot prizes. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $10 per person, plus booking fee.

WHERE: Nixon Park Community Hall, 70 Sale St, Howick

WHEN: November 2, 3.30pm-5pm

Stonefields Spooktacular

WHAT: Several homes on Stonefields’ Marutuahu Rd, Morrin Rd, and Stonefields Ave have been transformed into spooky haunted houses for the weekend. There’s a spooky survival scavenger hunt along the haunted house trail, snacks, a photo opportunity at a pumpkin patch, and even spot prizes for the best costumes. Street parking is along Morrin Rd.

WHERE: 7 Marutuahu Rd, as well as the surrounding neighbourhood

WHEN: October 31- November 1, 4pm-7pm

South Auckland

Butterfly Creek has a giant pumpkin hunt for Halloween.

Halloween at Butterfly Creek

WHAT: Butterfly Creek is a fun family day out year-round, but there’s extra excitement this weekend with Halloween-themed events and activities. Face painting is available, with an entertainer from 10am-2pm, and there’s an all-day giant pumpkin hunt where you can be in to win prize packs filled with lollies and other treats. Animal encounters are available from 10am. Tickets are $16 for children aged 15 and under and $32 for anyone older than 16.

WHERE: Butterfly Creek, Manukau

WHEN: November 1-2, 10am onwards

Trick or Treat in the Woods: Spookers

WHAT: Usually an adults’ only experience, Spookers is hosting a family friendly event for Halloween. Wander through the woods to collect treats, as “creepy creatures” lurk from the trees. There’s also the Moon Bloom Markets, selling everything from gothic trinkets to handmade craft, or you could grab a bite to eat at the Spookers cafe instead. Tickets are $13 per child and adults are free if they’re not trick or treating.

WHERE: Spookers Haunted House, 833 Kingseat Rd, Karaka

WHEN: November 1, 2-4pm

North Shore

Halloween Pitstop at Highbury House

WHAT: Get ready for a Halloween pitstop as the carpark of Highbury House turns into a Halloween extravaganza with lollies, crafts, a selfie station, games, and a water station.

WHERE: Highbury House, Birkenhead

WHEN: October 31, 4.30pm-6.30pm

Best places to trick or treat

These are some of the streets and neighbourhoods that Facebook community groups and Reddit users suggest are the best for trick or treating opportunities.

Halesowen Ave, Sandringham

Burnley Terrace, St Albans Ave, Marsden Ave, Mt Eden

Landscape Rd, Mt Eden

Herne Bay

Arney Rd, Remuera

Alexander Ave, Torbay

The Circle, Manly, Whangapāraoa

Cockle Bay

Norman Rd, Spencer Tce, Hart Rd, Jutland Rd, Francis St - Hauraki

Adults only events

Leave the kids at home for these events in bars, clubs and scary streets.

Adult Halloween Trick or Treat

WHAT: Face your fears in a terrifying 13+ Halloween experience, where you navigate a course while trying to avoid vampires, witches, clowns, and zombies. Find your way through shadowy corridors and haunted rooms, then find refuge at food and coffee trucks offering savoury bites and drinks.

WHERE: The Y North Shore Recreation Centre, 5 Akoranga Dr, Takapuna

WHEN: October 31, 8pm-11pm

Africaween Brazil

WHAT: African and Brazilian DJs and Brazilian dancers will keep the dancefloor pumping at this K’Rd club night for those 18 and older. Tickets from $16.

WHERE: Club 146, 146 Karangahape Rd, central Auckland

WHEN: October 31, 10pm until late

Sudaka Halloween Latin Festival

WHAT: According to organisers, The Latin Club, this is the biggest Halloween party in Auckland for those 18 and older. Tickets from $18.

WHERE: Wynyard Pavilion, 17 Jellicoe St, Wynyard Quarter

WHEN: November 1, 10pm until late.

Bollyween

WHAT: Halloween meets Bollywood at Sweatshop Brew Kitchen, with non-stop music and dancing, cocktails, food, and costumes.

WHERE: Sweatshop Brew Kitchen, 7 Sale St, central Auckland

WHEN: November 1, 10pm until late.