The inclusion of raisins in a lunchbox has offended some. Photo / Getty Images

The inclusion of raisins in a lunchbox has offended some. Photo / Getty Images

A UK mum has sparked opinion over what constitutes a treat while sharing a video of a packed lunch she made for her 3-year-old.

The mother of two posted the video to her popular @muddlethroughmummy TikTok account, sharing what she likes to include in her younger child's lunchbox.

The video, which has had more than 720,000 views, begins with a cheese stick going in the lunchbox, along with homemade protein balls, and some creatively cut cucumber slices.

"Now, I am no Pinterest mum, but I can just about stretch to heart-shaped strawberries," she says as she adds them and some blueberries to the mix.

But the controversy comes when she says she is putting "raisins in the treat section" of the lunchbox.

The offending raisins. Photo / TikTok

The inclusion of raisins offended some, with many comments on the video pondering whether they qualified as a treat.

"Raisins as a treat?" asked one person.

"How's raisins a treat?" said another.

The mum defended the video, telling people: "Just to clarify I said, 'raisins in the treat section'."

But not everyone found the raisins controversial.

"Why are people complaining about the raisins??," they wrote. "We had them as snacks all the time."