Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

When envy strikes, try these 6 things for better mental health

Washington Post
By Juli Fraga
5 mins to read
Envy got you down? Acknowledge and reduce it to improve your emotional health and relationships. Photo / 123rf

Envy got you down? Acknowledge and reduce it to improve your emotional health and relationships. Photo / 123rf

Validating the feeling, practising gratitude and expressing ‘sympathetic joy’ can help us understand and accept envy.

Envy is an emotion that emerges when we covet what someone else has, and it can feel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle