What to do in Auckland this weekend: Sculpture OnShore, Parnell roses and more

Where: Operetu Fort Takapuna, 170 Vauxhall Rd, Devonport, Auckland

Price: $15-$30 + booking fees; family passes available, from nzsculptureonshore.co.nz

2) Parnell in full bloom

The Parnell Festival of Roses returns with blooms, markets, workshops and family fun.

For some frolicking among the flowers and whānau-friendly fun, head along to Parnell tomorrow for the annual Parnell Festival of Roses. The site will be abundant with more than just beautiful blooms, there’s a farmer’s market, a food alley, a market with crafts, homewares and local artisan products, children’s activities, face painting, nature play and more. As always, there is a cutting and seed swap for the public to trade their seeds and seedlings. And, new this year, there’s a series of free craft and horticulture-related workshops in what they’re calling The Greenhouse. It’s a great day out, especially for garden-lovers.

When: Tomorrow, 11am-4pm

Where: Dove-Myer Robinson Park, Parnell

Price: Free

3) Off the beaten art trail

Morrinsville Gallery showcases traditional Japanese Boro textiles celebrating repair and preservation.

If you can wangle a trip to Morrinsville this month – or if you’re passing through – be sure to stop in at the Morrinsville Gallery, which is currently hosting Boro – Timeworm Textiles of Japan, from the collection of artist Pip Steel. The exhibition of meticulously crafted textiles from rural Japanese communities has already been shown at Pātaka in Porirua, Te Manawa in Manawatū, and Aratoi in Masterton. The pieces are a moving representation of cultural preservation and the unique art forms passed down through generations. Boro itself is a method of hand-sewn repairs, a technique used to care-for and maintain textile items – including clothing, futon covers and silk dolls – for generations. In the current era of disposable everything, this exhibition is particularly poignant.

When: On now until December 7, Tuesday-Sunday

Where: Morrinsville Gallery, 167 Thames St, Morrinsville

Price: Free admission (koha appreciated)

4) On a mission for City Mission

DineAid’s annual restaurant campaign raises money for City Missions nationwide through diner donations. Photo / Vanessa Wu

DineAid kicked off its 2025 campaign this week. It’s an initiative to raise money for the City Mission at Christmas, when their services are in even higher demand than usual. There are 61 restaurants across the country who’ve signed on to be a part of this year’s campaign. When you dine at one of the participating restaurants, you’ll be given the option to either add $3 to your bill or $1-$3 to the cost of a popular dish or cocktail to be donated to the City Mission (closest to the restaurant’s city or region). In Tāmaki Makaurau, 44 excellent eateries are participating in the campaign, which runs throughout November and December. Have all your Christmas catch-ups and after-work drinks at one of these establishments and you could make a real difference to how many mouths the City Mission can feed this Christmas.

When: November 1 – December 31

Where: Various restaurants nationwide

Price: Donation-based initiative; see dineaid.org.nz for participating venues

5) Powerful new staging of Ihimaera play

Witi Ihimaera’s Tiri: Te Araroa Woman Far Walking revived at ASB Waterfront Theatre under Katie Wolfe.

Director Katie Wolfe (The Haka Party Incident) has breathed new life into Witi Ihimaera’s play with Tiri: Te Araroa Woman Far Walking, which opened at ASB Waterfront Theatre this week. The play is told from the perspective of Tiri (Miriama McDowell), a kuia born on the day Te Tiriti o Waitangi was signed, who has lived through 185 years of Aotearoa’s history. It’s a confronting piece of theatre that grapples with the trauma of colonisation and subsequent race relations, as well as celebrating personal and cultural resilience and the unbreakable bonds of whakapapa. Tiri is an important literary work for Aotearoa New Zealand and a play everyone should see if they can.

When: On now until November 23

Where: ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey St, Auckland Central

Price: $22-$62 + booking fees, from atc.co.nz

6) American art in Auckland

Sisters (Susan and Toni) 1977 by B Hendricks. Photo / The Estate of Barkley L Hendricks and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

At Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, major international exhibition Pop to Present: American Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts opens to the public today. Featuring 52 wildly diverse works of art from abstract paintings to Minimalist sculptures, photorealism to pop art, the show spans from 1945 to the present day and includes pieces by Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Elaine de Kooning and Roy Lichtenstein, among many other important American artists. The show will be on display throughout the summer and is a must-see for art enthusiasts.

When: Today until March 15

Where: Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, cnr Kitchener and Wellesley Sts, Auckland Central

Price: $25.50 adults; children under 12 and Gallery members free, from aucklandartgallery.com

7) Art-full weekend in Matakana

Art-full Weekend in Matakana.

Kowhai Art and Craft Club in Warkworth has been a community hub for artists and creative experimenters in the region for 50 years now. This weekend is their annual exhibition and sale, held in Matakana. It opened yesterday and features artworks and crafts made by the club’s members, past and present. Everything at Art-full Weekend is for sale and it’s a lovely way to support the local artist community and get some one-of-a-kind creations that could make for unique Christmas gifts, if you’re that organised.

When: Today 9am-4pm and tomorrow 10am-3pm

Where: Matakana Hall, 43 Matakana Valley Rd, Matakana

Price: Free entry

8) A good ol’ fashioned church fair

St Andrew’s in Epsom holds its classic Strawberry Fair with treats and community stalls. Photo / 123RF

St Andrew’s Church in Epsom is hosting a Strawberry Fair today. Think chocolate-dipped strawberries, strawberries and cream, freshly baked scones with strawberry jam. We’re salivating already. There will also be traditional fair attractions like children’s games and toys, a bouncy castle, second-hand books and treasures, plants, fresh produce, fabric, knitting and more.

When: Today, from 9am

Where: St Andrew’s Church, 100 St Andrews Rd, Epsom, Auckland

Price: Free

In short ...

There is such a bounty of things happening this weekend we can’t include them all, but a couple more to consider:

The free Japanese Film Festival at Academy Cinemas

All Together Now Choir’s Mixtape for the Mission at Auckland Town Hall tomorrow

at Auckland Town Hall tomorrow The grand re-opening of the Point Chevalier Library today with live music

Pukekohe Park Country Market (with Mr Beast Burgers) tomorrow

Bricks and Blocks weekend at MOTAT for Lego-lovers

The Sunday Sessions at Bon Pinard in Birkenhead featuring Hunter’s Wines and live music from The Black Quartet

The recently reopened Andiamo Bar and Dining Room, with DJ and $10 wine and beers.

You’ll find details of all these events on their associated websites and social media accounts.

Plan ahead: Not your ordinary choir

Stimmung Choir.

If the cool kids from high school started a choir, Stimmung Choir would be it. The Auckland-based community choir is celebrating 10 years of singing rock music with a concert at Auckland Town Hall on Friday. Proving just how popular they are, they’ll be joined on stage by local musicians Julia Deans, Dianne Swann, Troy Kingi, Jazmine Mary, Esther Stephens, Jessie Cassin, Paul McLaney, Mikey Havoc and more. Titled A Decade of Noise, the programme for the evening includes music by Nirvana, Queens of the Stone Age, Radiohead and Smashing Pumpkins, among others.

When: November 14, 7.30pm

Where: Auckland Town Hall, Auckland Central

Price: From $39 + booking fees, from ticketmaster.co.nz

Coming up

Meditate Auckland’s Inspiring Solutions for Difficult Times: November 13, Mt Roskill War Memorial Hall, Auckland.

Harry Enfield And No Chums : November 13 and 21, Auckland.

Gertrude Stein and a Companion: November 13-15, Charlotte Museum, Auckland.

Asian Comedy Takeover: November 14, Basement Theatre, Auckland.

The Blossom and Whither of One exhibition: November 14 - December 21, Xhuba Gallery, Auckland.

Big Fan’s 3rd Birthday: November 15, Big Fan, Morningside, Auckland.

Manukau Symphony Orchestra presents From the New World : November 15, Due Drop Events Centre, Manukau.

Auckland Rose Society Annual Show: November 15-16, Parnell, Auckland.

Te Ao Pūtahi Festival: November 16 - 20, Aotea Square, Auckland.

Wayne Taylor Band free concert : November 16, Tahaki Reserve, Auckland.

Harriet Moir’s Just Eat the Damn Sausage: November 20-21, The Factory Theatre, Onehunga.

Black Grace, If Ever There was a Time and Esplanade: November 21, The Civic, Auckland.

Corban Estate Arts Centre’s Open Arts Day: November 22, Auckland.

Po’ Boys and Oysters : November 22-29, Herald Theatre, Auckland.

WINEwood Wine Festival : November 22, Queenstown.

Calligraphy Exhibition: November 23-30, Gifford Gallery, Mt Eden, Auckland.

H.R. The Musical #2 : November 25 - December 6, Q Theatre, Auckland.

Auckland Horticultural Council 24th Annual Flower Show: November 29, Western Springs.

NZSO presents Joyce DiDonato, Summer Nights: November 29, Auckland Town Hall.

92nd Farmers Santa Parade: November 30, Auckland.

Auckland Choral presents Sing Christmas : November 30, St Matthew-in-the-City, Auckland.

Basement Theatre’s Silly Season: December 4 - 13, Basement Theatre, Auckland.

Kirk Franklin, The World Tour: December 10-13, Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland.

Dynamotion & Q Theatre present A Christmas Crisis : December 10 - 20, Q Theatre, Auckland.

Stonefields Choir Sing for the City: December 13, Diocesan School for Girls, Epsom, Auckland.

Oprah In Conversation : December 14, Spark Arena, Auckland.

Auckland Choral presents Handel’s Messiah : December 14-15, Auckland Town Hall.

