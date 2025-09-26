What to do in Auckland this weekend: School holiday shows, concerts and family fun

Where: Auckland Netball Centre, 7 Allison Ferguson Drive, St Johns, Auckland

Price: $10 each or $35 for a family of 4, from eventbrite.co.nz or on the door

2) Yes, And…

Can I Get an Underground Location and a Mythical Creature.

Improv theatre company Impoverished has their final performances of Can I Get an Underground Location and a Mythical Creature this weekend at the Pumphouse Theatre. The Dungeons & Dragons-themed show takes audiences on an entirely made-up fantastical adventure determined by the roll of the dice and the audience. Tomorrow’s show is a sensory relaxed performance, has a pre-show touch tour and is suitable for ages 8 and above, and tonight’s 9pm show is adults-only so the performers are free to “yes, and…” their way into the gutter.

When: Tonight 6.30pm and 9pm, tomorrow 11am

Where: The Pumphouse Theatre, Killarney Park, Takapuna

Price: $18–$28 + booking fees, from pumphouse.co.nz

3) Glow in the Dark and Under the Sea

The Te Moana Glow Show uses 40 glow-in-the-dark puppets to tell its undersea story. Photo / LK Creative

Congratulations on making it halfway through the school holidays. If you’ve already exhausted your entertainment go-tos, consider heading along to Te Moana Glow Show. Staged at Kōmanawa Theatre in Te Puna Creative Hub – formerly Whoa Studios – the show features 40 glow-in-the-dark puppets telling a magical story under the sea, with a sweet message about resilience and kindness. It’s a visually enchanting experience, best suited for children aged 3-12.

When: Today, tomorrow, October 1–5, 10am and 11.30am

Where: Kōmanawa Theatre, Te Puna Creative Hub, 8/14 Henderson Valley Rd, Henderson

Price: $5 – $26 + booking fees, from glowshow.co.nz or eventfinda.co.nz

4) Gool Ol’ Fashioned Play

Cornwall Park’s heritage trees are more than 100 years old and have shaded generations of picnics.

Auckland Heritage Festival heads into its second week of events this weekend, and in keeping with the festival’s theme – Auckland at Play – Cornwall Park is hosting a Heritage Day of Play today. There’ll be bicycle races, kite flying, tī rākau, rugby and more, alongside heritage displays, fun activities and family entertainment. Get into the spirit of the festival and dress up in vintage clothing or bring along a vintage picnic to enjoy under the shade of the hundred-year-old-plus trees, the very same ones your ancestors may have picnicked and played under.

When: Today, 11am–2pm

Where: Surrounding the Band Rotunda, Cornwall Park, Epsom

Price: Free

5) Opening today at Auckland Art Gallery

Peter Bellamy, Louise Bourgeois with Spider IV, 1996. Photo / Peter Bellamy Art, The Easton Foundation

Toi o Tāmaki opens a new exhibition today by influential French artist Louise Bourgeois. Louise Bourgeois: In Private View is a selection of works on loan from an international private collection. Known for deeply personal sculptures and installations, the artist rose to prominence late in her life, becoming the first woman artist to be given a retrospective at MoMA, New York in 1982, when she was 71 years old. This afternoon, senior curator Natasha Conland will host a curator talk about the exhibit (2pm-3pm). Beginning tomorrow and continuing throughout the school holidays and weekends thereafter, families can participate in a hands-on activity creating fabric books as an ode to Louise (11am-3pm).

When: Today until March 15, 2026

Where: Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, cnr Kitchener and Wellesley Sts, Auckland Central

Price: Free

Plan Ahead: Monster Trucks at Eden Park

Monster Trucks at Eden Park. Photo / Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

One way to make sure these school holidays go out with a bang is to take your kids along to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire show next weekend at Eden Park. Tonight, they’re doing some damage in Wellington before they make their way up the country to Tāmaki Makaurau. On Thursday, you can get a little taster by seeing Monster Truck Tiger Shark outside The Warehouse Manukau (4pm-8pm) ahead of the weekend’s action-packed shows. With names like Mega Wrex, Bone Shaker and Gunkster, you can expect this show to be a loud, gasp-worthy spectacle that Hot Wheels fans will be thoroughly thrilled by.

When: October 4, 4pm and October 5, 2pm

Where: Eden Park, Reimers Ave, Kingsland

Price: Tickets start at $45, from ticketek.co.nz or hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com

Plan Ahead: Classical Mischief with Auckland Phil

Benjamin Grosvenor. Photo / Andrej Grilc

On Thursday, classical music enthusiasts will be treated to an evening of virtuosic piano when Benjamin Grosvenor joins the Auckland Phil to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 21. The internationally acclaimed British pianist has played all over the world and has been called one of the top 50 pianists ever on record by Gramophone magazine. The evening’s repertoire – titled Mozart and Mischief – will be conducted by Shiyeon Sung and includes playful pieces from La boutique fantasque by Respighi, a ballet about magical dolls coming to life, and Shostakovich’s lively Symphony No 9.

When: October 2, 7.30pm

Where: Auckland Town Hall, Queen St, Auckland Central

Price: Tickets start at $27, from aucklandphil.nz or ticketmaster.co.nz

Plan Ahead: Peter Gordon’s Massive Dinner

Peter Gordon ONZM, known globally for fusion cuisine, is cooking a fundraising dinner for Massive Theatre. Photo / Jonathan Gregson

Massive Theatre Company is one of Aotearoa’s longest-running theatre companies and home to some of our most beloved performers including Alison Bruce (Tinā, One Lane Bridge), Bubbah (aka Tina from Turners), and Beulah Koale (Tinā, Hawaii Five-0). To help keep the company on its feet, Peter Gordon ONZM has jumped on board for a one-of-a-kind fundraising dinner. He’ll be preparing a three-course, whānau-style meal, served with a side of entertainment by comedian and Massive board member Kura Forrester, an arts and culture quiz, and an auction. All proceeds will go toward supporting Massive Theatre Company to continue providing workshops for young people and professional development for performers. Thriving cities have a thriving arts community, and Massive is a pillar of that community in Auckland, so head along for impeccable food and entertainment, and to support a good cause.

When: October 11, 6pm

Where: Massive Theatre Company, 562 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland

Price: $299. Group bookings available at events.humanitix.com/massive-dinner

Plan Ahead: Take an Art Roadie

The Coromandel Open Studios Tour features 33 artists across painting, ceramics, sculpture and more. Photo / Sculptures by Kay Ogilvie

If there’s any chance you can hit the road next weekend or the one after, set your compass to Coromandel town for the Coromandel Open Studios Art Tour 2025. Thirty-three local artists, including painters, pastel artists, ceramicists, sculptors, glass artists, woodworkers, fabric artists and screen printers, will open their studios for the public to see their work. It’s completely free – visitors simply pick up or download the guide and take themselves on a self-guided tour. Hauraki House Art Gallery in Coromandel town will also host an exhibition with works from all the participating artists, so a stop there would provide a wonderful bookend to either end of your tour. If you get lost, there aren’t many more beautiful locations than the Coromandel to drive around trying to find your bearings.

When: October 4–5 and 11–12, 10am–4pm

Where: Coromandel. Visit coromandelartstour.co.nz for more info and guide

Price: Free

