Whether you’re entertaining children this school holiday weekend or are footloose and fancy-free, there’s plenty happening in Auckland to keep everyone busy. From Lego and glow-in-the-dark puppets to an iconic 20th-century artist and a masterful international pianist, here is our selection of the best arts and culture events in Auckland
What to do in Auckland this weekend: School holiday shows, concerts and family fun
Where: Auckland Netball Centre, 7 Allison Ferguson Drive, St Johns, Auckland
Price: $10 each or $35 for a family of 4, from eventbrite.co.nz or on the door
2) Yes, And…
Improv theatre company Impoverished has their final performances of Can I Get an Underground Location and a Mythical Creature this weekend at the Pumphouse Theatre. The Dungeons & Dragons-themed show takes audiences on an entirely made-up fantastical adventure determined by the roll of the dice and the audience. Tomorrow’s show is a sensory relaxed performance, has a pre-show touch tour and is suitable for ages 8 and above, and tonight’s 9pm show is adults-only so the performers are free to “yes, and…” their way into the gutter.
When: Tonight 6.30pm and 9pm, tomorrow 11am
Where: The Pumphouse Theatre, Killarney Park, Takapuna
Price: $18–$28 + booking fees, from pumphouse.co.nz
3) Glow in the Dark and Under the Sea
Congratulations on making it halfway through the school holidays. If you’ve already exhausted your entertainment go-tos, consider heading along to Te Moana Glow Show. Staged at Kōmanawa Theatre in Te Puna Creative Hub – formerly Whoa Studios – the show features 40 glow-in-the-dark puppets telling a magical story under the sea, with a sweet message about resilience and kindness. It’s a visually enchanting experience, best suited for children aged 3-12.
When: Today, tomorrow, October 1–5, 10am and 11.30am
Where: Kōmanawa Theatre, Te Puna Creative Hub, 8/14 Henderson Valley Rd, Henderson
Price: $5 – $26 + booking fees, from glowshow.co.nz or eventfinda.co.nz
4) Gool Ol’ Fashioned Play
Auckland Heritage Festival heads into its second week of events this weekend, and in keeping with the festival’s theme – Auckland at Play – Cornwall Park is hosting a Heritage Day of Play today. There’ll be bicycle races, kite flying, tī rākau, rugby and more, alongside heritage displays, fun activities and family entertainment. Get into the spirit of the festival and dress up in vintage clothing or bring along a vintage picnic to enjoy under the shade of the hundred-year-old-plus trees, the very same ones your ancestors may have picnicked and played under.
When: Today, 11am–2pm
Where: Surrounding the Band Rotunda, Cornwall Park, Epsom
Price: Free
5) Opening today at Auckland Art Gallery
Toi o Tāmaki opens a new exhibition today by influential French artist Louise Bourgeois. Louise Bourgeois: In Private View is a selection of works on loan from an international private collection. Known for deeply personal sculptures and installations, the artist rose to prominence late in her life, becoming the first woman artist to be given a retrospective at MoMA, New York in 1982, when she was 71 years old. This afternoon, senior curator Natasha Conland will host a curator talk about the exhibit (2pm-3pm). Beginning tomorrow and continuing throughout the school holidays and weekends thereafter, families can participate in a hands-on activity creating fabric books as an ode to Louise (11am-3pm).
When: Today until March 15, 2026
Where: Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, cnr Kitchener and Wellesley Sts, Auckland Central
Price: Free
Plan Ahead: Monster Trucks at Eden Park
One way to make sure these school holidays go out with a bang is to take your kids along to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire show next weekend at Eden Park. Tonight, they’re doing some damage in Wellington before they make their way up the country to Tāmaki Makaurau. On Thursday, you can get a little taster by seeing Monster Truck Tiger Shark outside The Warehouse Manukau (4pm-8pm) ahead of the weekend’s action-packed shows. With names like Mega Wrex, Bone Shaker and Gunkster, you can expect this show to be a loud, gasp-worthy spectacle that Hot Wheels fans will be thoroughly thrilled by.
When: October 4, 4pm and October 5, 2pm
Where: Eden Park, Reimers Ave, Kingsland
Price: Tickets start at $45, from ticketek.co.nz or hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com
Plan Ahead: Classical Mischief with Auckland Phil
On Thursday, classical music enthusiasts will be treated to an evening of virtuosic piano when Benjamin Grosvenor joins the Auckland Phil to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 21. The internationally acclaimed British pianist has played all over the world and has been called one of the top 50 pianists ever on record by Gramophone magazine. The evening’s repertoire – titled Mozart and Mischief – will be conducted by Shiyeon Sung and includes playful pieces from La boutique fantasque by Respighi, a ballet about magical dolls coming to life, and Shostakovich’s lively Symphony No 9.
When: October 2, 7.30pm
Where: Auckland Town Hall, Queen St, Auckland Central
Price: Tickets start at $27, from aucklandphil.nz or ticketmaster.co.nz
Plan Ahead: Peter Gordon’s Massive Dinner
Massive Theatre Company is one of Aotearoa’s longest-running theatre companies and home to some of our most beloved performers including Alison Bruce (Tinā, One Lane Bridge), Bubbah (aka Tina from Turners), and Beulah Koale (Tinā, Hawaii Five-0). To help keep the company on its feet, Peter Gordon ONZM has jumped on board for a one-of-a-kind fundraising dinner. He’ll be preparing a three-course, whānau-style meal, served with a side of entertainment by comedian and Massive board member Kura Forrester, an arts and culture quiz, and an auction. All proceeds will go toward supporting Massive Theatre Company to continue providing workshops for young people and professional development for performers. Thriving cities have a thriving arts community, and Massive is a pillar of that community in Auckland, so head along for impeccable food and entertainment, and to support a good cause.
When: October 11, 6pm
Where: Massive Theatre Company, 562 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland
Price: $299. Group bookings available at events.humanitix.com/massive-dinner
Plan Ahead: Take an Art Roadie
If there’s any chance you can hit the road next weekend or the one after, set your compass to Coromandel town for the Coromandel Open Studios Art Tour 2025. Thirty-three local artists, including painters, pastel artists, ceramicists, sculptors, glass artists, woodworkers, fabric artists and screen printers, will open their studios for the public to see their work. It’s completely free – visitors simply pick up or download the guide and take themselves on a self-guided tour. Hauraki House Art Gallery in Coromandel town will also host an exhibition with works from all the participating artists, so a stop there would provide a wonderful bookend to either end of your tour. If you get lost, there aren’t many more beautiful locations than the Coromandel to drive around trying to find your bearings.
When: October 4–5 and 11–12, 10am–4pm
Where: Coromandel. Visit coromandelartstour.co.nz for more info and guide
Price: Free
Coming up
- Vivid Living Karaka’s Grand Day Out: October 4, Karaka.
- Alberton Vintage Market Day: October 5, Alberton, Mt Albert, Auckland.
- Mingle at the Museum & Mingle at the Museum Pride Edition: October 8-9, Auckland Museum.
- Faulty Towers The Dining Experience: October 8-26, Christchurch, Wellington, Whanganui, New Plymouth, Rotorua, Tauranga, Auckland.
- Stones in His Pockets by Marie Jones: October 9–18, Artworks Theatre, Waiheke.
- BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival: October 11-12, Auckland Central.
- The NZ Highwaymen tour: October 15-19, Tauranga, Putaruru, Auckland, Whangarei, Orewa.
- Captain Morrow and the Sands of Time: October 21–November 8, Q Theatre, Auckland.
- Nelson Arts Festival: October 23-November 2, Nelson.
- Bill Bailey – Vaudevillean: nationwide tour from October 29 – November 23.
- Auckland Festival of Quilts: October 31 - November 2, Auckland Netball Centre.
- Analogue Aotearoa: November 1-2, Te Aroha.
- Tofiga Fepulea’i, Shuuush Your Mouf: November 1-8, Hamilton, Auckland, Tauranga.
- The Dry House: November 4-15, Basement Theatre, Auckland.
- Kowhai Art & Craft Club Sale and Exhibition: November 7-9, Matakana Hall.
- NZ Sculpture OnShore: November 7-23, Devonport, Auckland.
- All Together Now Choir, Mixtape for the Mission: November 9, Auckland Town Hall.
- An Evening with Priscilla Presley, Life after Elvis: November 20, Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland.
- Eddie Izzard - The Remix Tour Live: November 21-26, Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland.
- H.R. The Musical #2: November 25-December 6, Q Theatre, Auckland.
- Kirk Franklin, The World Tour: December 10-13, Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland.
- Dynamotion & Q Theatre present A Christmas Crisis: December 10-20, Q Theatre, Auckland.
- Oprah In Conversation: December 14, Spark Arena, Auckland.
- The ASB Classic: January 5-17, Auckland.
- Jimmy Carr – Laughs Funny Tour: Nationwide January 7–28.
