Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

What to do in Auckland this weekend: Music, markets, dance and more

By Zanna Gillespie
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

The Auckland Philharmonia offers $10 concerts for adults –with free entry for kids under 16. Photo / Thomas Hamill

The Auckland Philharmonia offers $10 concerts for adults –with free entry for kids under 16. Photo / Thomas Hamill

This weekend, Tāmaki Makaurau is awash with arts and cultural experiences intent on luring Aucklanders off their couches and out into their city. Two festivals are in full swing, the Pacific Dance Festival and the Matariki Festival, which begins its countdown to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle