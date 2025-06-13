What to do in Auckland this weekend: Matariki, midwinter magic and must-see shows

The Matariki long weekend is nearly here and there are many events and festivals to enjoy.
The calendar is ramping up for the Matariki long weekend. Here are our top picks for things to do in Tāmaki Makaurau and beyond.
1) Rachel Jenkins: Original Instrumental Piano Compositions
Enjoy a little local talent tomorrow evening by going to see pianist Rachel Jenkins play a concert of heroriginal compositions at the Arts House Trust. It’s part of the trust’s Sunday Concert Series, which provides performance opportunities for artists and, in turn, a place for the public to discover a wide range of musicians. Jenkins’ compositions flow together like a story, resulting in continuous sound. The Tauranga-based musician describes her work as exploring “loss, longing, hope, peace and tension”.
When: Tomorrow, 6pm
Where: The Arts House Trust, Pah Homestead, 72 Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough. Tickets $35, concessions $25 fromhumanitix.com.
The most talked-about play of the last couple of years is undoubtedly Prima Facie, and NZ Theatre Company opens the show for a return season tomorrow at The Pumphouse. A challenging piece that deals with sexual assault and the legal system, Cassandra Woodhouse is phenomenal as criminal defence lawyer Tessa Ensler. Directed by Michael Hurst, this short season of Prima Facie is paired with Hurst’s one-man show The Golden Ass, a modern take on Apuleius’ 1st-century novel. Audiences are invited to do the double whammy and see both shows on June 15, 20 or 21. The Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday performances of Prima Facie are followed by a Q&A hosted by Ali Mau.
When: Tomorrow until June 21
Where: The Pumphouse Theatre, Killarney Park, Takapuna. Tickets start at $20 + booking fees from pumphouse.co.nz.
3) Raranga for Matariki Festival
Auckland Council, with iwi partner Ngāti Tamaoho, continues the Matariki Festival celebrations this weekend with multiple events across the city, including a raranga (weaving) exhibition at Depot Artspace. Ruaruawhetū - Weaving Design Celebrating the Stars features woven artworks by 17 artists that represent the stars of Matariki. There’s an opening event and artist talk this afternoon, and three raranga workshops in July. Also today, there’s a Matariki Whānau Day at Onehunga Community Centre and the Ngāti Tamaoho opening event at Sir Edmund Hillary Library and Papakura Museum, plus the annual Tūrama and Taurima light displays in the city.
Where: Depot Artspace, 28 Clarence St, Devonport. Free. See matarikifestival.org.nz for more information on all other Matariki Festival events.
4) Midwinter Lights Festival
Possibly the most charming light show in town, tonight is Howick Historical Village’s Midwinter Lights Festival. The old settlers’ village is decorated with twinkling lights, and visitors are invited to wander through the illuminated historic buildings and gardens. There will be roving performers in glowing costumes, live music by soul jazz band Big Tasty, mulled wine and hot spiced apple juice for sale, along with local food vendors. Plus, the old-fashioned sweet shop will be open. Rug up and head along for a quaint and festive step back in time.
When: Tonight, 5pm-9pm
Where: Howick Historical Village, 75 Bells Rd, Pakuranga. Tickets $20 adult, $10 child from eventfinda.co.nz(limited door sales).
5) Mid-Winter Dip
For the wild and the brave, tomorrow is the annual Mid-Winter Dip in Devonport. The temperature has dropped just in time to ensure this year’s event is not for the faint-hearted. Attendees are invited to come in costume for a little added fun or just wear your togs - a wetsuit would surely be cheating. Free soup and Milo are provided for those who take the plunge, and the 1st Devonport Venturer Scouts will be running a sausage sizzle. There’s always a great atmosphere and buckets of community spirit at the Mid-Winter Dip. As French philosopher Albert Camus famously said: “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer.”
Given the current climate, this event may draw the biggest crowd of them all next week. The NZ Careers Expo is in Auckland on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Auckland Showgrounds. It’s targeted at school leavers and jobseekers of all kinds, and features a range of employers, tertiary providers, industry organisations and government agencies. They’re all there to provide information about the options available for those looking to build a stable career for the future. Whether you’re seeking inspiration or know what you want to do but need help figuring out how to get there, chances are the NZ Careers Expo can help, and it’s free.
When: June 17, 10am-3pm and 5pm-7pm, June 18, 10am-2pm
Where: Auckland Showgrounds, 217 Green Lane West, Epsom, Auckland. Free, visit careersexpo.org.nz for more info.
7) Plan Ahead: End of Summer Time
ATC opens a new play by legendary New Zealand playwright Roger Hall next week. End of Summer Time sees the return of one of Hall’s much-loved characters Dickie Hart, this time catching up with the retired cow cocky after he and his wife move to Tāmaki Makaurau. Andrew Grainger plays the lovable curmudgeon who, despite all his complaints, might just find something to love about the big smoke after all. There are two preview shows on Tuesday and Wednesday before the official opening night on Thursday. It’s a solo show to which Grainger brings plenty of laughs, particularly for those who’ve experienced a big life transition in which they may or may not have been a willing participant.
It’s not exactly a Matariki or Pride event, but Hau Festival at Basement Theatre happily coincides with the Māori New Year and international Pride Month. The two-week festival of new works by indigenous and LGBTQIA+ storytellers features five events: Tāne Rore, a song, dance, haka, monologue and poetry performance that’s the “brother-show” of 2022 hit Hine-te-Rēhia; a free Garage Party on Matariki featuring an all-rainbow female line-up of Māori and Pasifika musicians, with kai; and Survive, three solo shows in one by queer artists: Escaping by Adam Burrell, Pray by Vincent Farane, and Lady Sings the Ooos by Nanu Turner-Sarah. Presented by charitable trust Tuatara Collective, artistic director Jason Te Mete says the festival aims to provide a space for artists to create “something new, original and meaningful”.
The talented community of creatives who gather at Māpura Studios are once again holding a Matariki exhibition at Alberton this year. On display is a large-scale quilt that is a collaborative piece by artists from both their Morningside home base and satellite creative spaces across Tāmaki Makaurau, and represents connection, community and whānau. The fabric panels include painted works, drawings and monoprints, and hang alongside hand-crafted korowai and hand-woven kete. Against the backdrop of the historical house, the juxtaposition of the old and new recognises Matariki as a time to acknowledge the past and look to the future. Alberton will host an opening event on Wednesday evening, with the exhibition running for two and a half weeks thereafter.
When: June 18-July 6, Wednesday-Sunday 10.30am-4.30pm (Opening event June 18, 5.30pm-7.30pm)
Where: Alberton, 100 Mt Albert Rd, Mt Albert, Auckland. Free.