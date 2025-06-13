Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

What to do in Auckland this weekend: Matariki, midwinter magic and must-see shows

By Zanna Gillespie
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

The Matariki long weekend is nearly here and there are many events and festivals to enjoy.

The Matariki long weekend is nearly here and there are many events and festivals to enjoy.

The calendar is ramping up for the Matariki long weekend. Here are our top picks for things to do in Tāmaki Makaurau and beyond.

1) Rachel Jenkins: Original Instrumental Piano Compositions

Enjoy a little local talent tomorrow evening by going to see pianist Rachel Jenkins play a concert of her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle