Where: Various cinemas in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Price: Visit nziff.co.nz for more information and tickets.

2) Chicago at the Bruce Mason Centre

Chicago opened this week at the Bruce Mason Centre, and it's definitely worth watching.

Celebrating 50 years this year, the show that made murder sexy – and musicals sexy, for that matter – Chicago opened this week at the Bruce Mason Centre. Directed by Michael Hurst and starring Jackie Clarke as Mamma Morton, Joel Toebeck as Billy Flynn, Nomi Cohen as Roxie Hart and Lily Bourne as Velma Kelly, Chicago is a super-entertaining show and this local production is no different. It’s a challenge not to sing along to these well-known hits, but do try to leave the singing to the professionals for the enjoyment of those around you. It’s only on for one more week and is definitely worth leaving the house for, even in August.

When: On now until August 9.

Where: Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna, Auckland.

Price: Tickets start at $89.90 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz.

3) Auckland Restaurant Month

2025 marks 15 years of Auckland Restaurant Month and this year, like the previous few, the hospitality industry really needs Aucklanders to get behind it. More than 100 restaurants in the city centre have created set-price menus at either $30, $45 or $55+ and there are more than 20 unique events on the programme. From a 1920s-themed Speakeasy Soirée at La Zeppa (August 16) to a K-pop-inspired immersive Korean culture and cuisine experience at Hazy Tiger (August 8), there’s a huge range of one-off dining experiences from some of this city’s best chefs that are well worth indulging in. Browse the Auckland Restaurant Month website this weekend and make a plan to eat in the city at least once this August.

When: August 1-31.

Where: Various restaurants and eateries in Auckland Central. Visit heartofthecity.co.nz for more information.

4) FAM, Film Fest Edition

Karangahape Rd is hosting its own one-day film festival today: FAM, Film Fest Edition.

Tāmaki Makaurau is embracing movie madness this weekend. Along with the NZIFF, Karangahape Rd is hosting its own one-day film festival tomorrow: FAM, Film Fest Edition. From an outdoor screening of Homeward Bound, suitable for pooches, to a horror double feature at Whammy Bar, there are films – short and long – popping up in “arcades, alleyways, shopfronts” and unexpected locations throughout the afternoon and evening. If film-making lights your fire, then you might be interested in the Guerrilla Film-making Workshop with Julia Reynolds (2.30pm-4pm) or, if you’ve got kids in tow, take them along to the Kiri & Lou Takeover at St Kevin’s Arcade (2pm-5pm). Fittingly, Everything Everywhere All at Once is playing on loop in the laundromat, and there are short films, music videos and live performances on the Pitt St Stage. Wander K Rd from 2pm and you’re bound to stumble into some cinema.

When: Saturday August 2, 2pm until late.

Where: Karangahape Rd, Auckland Central. See karangahaperoad.com for more info.

Price: Free.

5) Freida’s Market

Freida Margolis rises bright and early and becomes a vintage market.

On the first Saturday of every month, Freida Margolis – the cosiest little wine bar this side of the Tasman – rises bright and early and becomes a vintage market. It’s a treasure trove of vintage and pre-loved clothing, unique finds, freshly baked goods, tasty bites, seasonal plants and flowers, art, ceramics, vinyl, crafts, and handmade jewellery. Plus, this month, mobile mending van Florence Saves Clothes will be on hand to perform any nips and tucks on pre-loved clothing you either find at the market or bring from home. With vinyl spinning, it’s always a great vibe at Freida Market.

When: Saturday August 2, 10am-1pm.

Where: Freida Margolis, 440 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

6) Bluey’s at Bunnings

Bluey and Bunnings are teaming up this month for a cross-promotional fun time. Photo / Bunnings

Two massive Aussie success stories – Bluey and Bunnings – are teaming up this month for a wee cross-promotional fun time. Starting tomorrow, there are free Hammerbarn-inspired DIY workshops taking place at Bunnings stores all across the country, every weekend in August. For the uninitiated, Hammerbarn is the Bunnings of the Bluey-verse. Tomorrow, there are Bluey bedroom sign workshops at Bunnings in Mairangi Bay, Silverdale, New Lynn, Te Rapa, Waipapa and Whangārei. Plus, there are Bluey scavenger hunts and Hammerbarn merchandise in store. As if the Bunnings sausage sizzle wasn’t enough to entice the little ones along on your home maintenance-based shopping trips, the promise of Bluey merch will definitely make the car seat struggle speedier.

When: Saturdays and Sundays in August.

Where: Bunnings stores nationwide.

Price: Visit bunnings.co.nz to register for workshops.

7) By the Fire at Viaduct Harbour

Viaduct Harbour wants to entice you out of your homes and down to the waterfront for their month-long By the Fire celebration. Photo / Josh Griggs

There’s no need to hibernate for the winter – this is Auckland, not Ontario. Viaduct Harbour wants to entice you out of your homes this August and down to the waterfront for their month-long By the Fire celebration. The centrepiece is a light installation by Angus Muir featuring a sculptural bonfire, complete with crackling fire sounds and log seating. Hello Beasty will park its food cart of fiery eats next to the bonfire on August 15, 16, 22, and 23 from 4-7pm, while Viaduct restaurants serve smoke and fire-inspired special menus throughout the month.

To stoke your internal fire, Sala Studio is hosting free HIIT pilates, dynamic yoga, and run club sessions on Saturday mornings in Market Square all August, with some complimentary goodies thrown in. Bookings are essential for the fitness sessions.

When: August 1-31.

Where: Viaduct Harbour.

Price: See viaduct.co.nz for more information. Visit sala.studio to reserve pilates, yoga or run club spots.

8) NZTrio at Auckland Town Hall

Don't miss out on arguably this country’s most talented classical ensemble. Photo / Katya Brook

If you haven’t seen NZTrio perform, then you’re missing out on arguably this country’s most talented classical ensemble. NZTrio’s pianist Somi Kim and violinist Amalia Hall will be joined at Auckland Town Hall on Sunday by guest cellist – and Amalia’s brother – Callum Hall. The second concert in NZTrio’s 2025 series is called Fantastique and explores a range of contrasting musical landscapes. The programme includes Turina’s Circulo, Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No.1 in C minor, Chen Yi’s Tibetan Tunes, Franck’s Piano Trio No. 1 in F-sharp minor, and the premiere of a new commission by John Psathas, Angelus. After Sunday’s Concert Chamber performance, the trio will take Fantastique to Wellington and Greytown, before a three-stop tour of Australia.

When: Sunday August 3, 5pm.

Where: Concert Chamber, Auckland Town Hall, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $30-$60 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz.

9) August is for reading

We Read shines a light on local literature, celebrates the joy of reading and is completely free. Photo / Auckland Council Libraries

There’s nothing more hygge than curling up with a good book on a rainy day, and Auckland has provided plenty of those lately. This month sees the return of We Read Auckland, Auckland Council Libraries’ free month-long literary festival. With it, they’ve launched a new Bestie Collection – 14 book titles from local authors – with a programme of author talks and writing workshops. The books are available at all 56 Auckland Council Libraries on two-week loans and include Jacinda Ardern’s A Different Kind of Power, No Words for This by Ali Mau, Carved in Blood by Michael Bennett, and more. Tomorrow afternoon, there’s a reading party at Auckland Art Gallery (12pm-2pm), and in the coming weeks, there are talks by Diana Wichtel, Dominic Hooey, Jenny-May Clarkson, Dr Timoti Te Moke, and Mary Holm, among others. We Read shines a light on local literature, celebrates the joy of reading and is completely free.

When: August 1-31.

Where: Auckland Council Libraries. Visit aucklandlibraries.govt.nz for more information.

