What to do in Auckland this weekend: Circus magic, spooky mazes and summer swims

Where: Lake House Arts Becroft Gallery, 37 Fred Thomas Drive, Takapuna, Auckland

Price: Free entry (unless purchasing works)

2) The Spooky Season Continues

The Dungeon of the Damned is not your average maze activity.

You won’t be getting trick or treaters tonight but that doesn’t mean Halloween is over. If you love a little fright night, head along to Dungeon of the Damned at NZ Stage and Screen Combat School tonight or tomorrow. They’re calling it an “immersive scare maze experience”, which combines live performance, combat artistry and a creepy atmosphere that will have you peering over your shoulder from the moment you step inside. Visitors also get to try their hand at axe throwing. There are all ages sessions and R16 sessions for those who really want a jump-scaring, pants-peeing, adrenalin-pumping thrill.

When: Today and Tomorrow, 5pm–10pm (sessions every half hour)

Where: NZ Stage and Screen Combat School, 4/74 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead

Price: $15–$20, from iticket.co.nz

3) The Circus Is Back in Town

Corteo, Cirque Du Soleil. Photo / Johan Persson

The world’s most well-known circus arts company, Cirque du Soleil, has returned to Auckland this week with a revival of a show set in the inbetween. Corteo, the Italian word for cortege, premiered in Montreal more than 20 years ago. As the name suggests, it’s a funeral procession for a clown who watches from a mysterious place between heaven and earth. Of course it’s full of the incredible acrobatics, stunning visuals and evocative scenes that Cirque is known for, and features a cast of some of the world’s best circus performers. It’s full of guaranteed gasps.

When: On now until November 9

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland Central

Price: Tickets start at $79 + booking fees, from ticketmaster.co.nz or cirquedusoleil.com/corteo

4) Sew Much to See

The Auckland Festival of Quilts features over a broad selection of handmade creations. Photo / 123RF

The age-old tradition of quilt-making is on display this weekend in the annual Auckland Festival of Quilts at the Auckland Netball Centre. A broad selection of quilts will be on display and in competition for awards like Best in Show and Best Amateur Quilt. These are more than just handmade blankets, quilts can tell stories, hold histories and be works of art in their own right. Head along for a peek at what these nimble-fingered sewers have been up to this year.

When: Today and Tomorrow, 10am–3pm

Where: Auckland Netball Centre, 7 Allison Fergusson Drive, St Johns, Auckland

Price: $10 entry at the door

5) Inaugural Spooktacular

Come join The Trusts’ Spooktacular in West Auckland. Photo / 123RF

West Auckland’s The Trusts are hosting their first Halloween Spooktacular today at Suburbs Rugby Club. Bring the whānau along for an evening of frightening fun that is raising money for local community organisations in West Auckland. There will be spooky-themed activities, face-painting, a haunted house, food trucks, a bar and two movie screenings: The Nightmare Before Christmas (5.30pm) and Ghostbusters (7.30pm). Attendees are encouraged to bring gold coins to donate to local organisations on “Trick or Treat Lane” like Plunket, The Glass Ceiling Collective, NZ Police, Triangle Park Community Garden and Life Education Trust. Seating is limited so BYO chair or blanket for the movie screenings.

When: Tonight, 3pm–10.30pm

Where: Suburbs Rugby Club, 200 Portage Rd, New Lynn, Auckland

Price: Free entry (gold coin donations encouraged on-site)

6) Summer Vibes at Parnell Baths

The Parnell Baths.

Nothing says “summer is here” like Parnell Baths opening for the season, and today’s that auspicious day. Auckland’s beloved outdoor pool opens its doors today with free swimming for under-17s all season. This year, the Baths’ cafe is partnering with Tip Top to serve classic ice creams poolside. Along with newcomers Trumpet Choc Bar and Popsicle Watermelon, they’re bringing back an old favourite - Toppa - to turn the nostalgia factor up to a 10. The pools are open until 8pm every day throughout the season and, if you ask us, you can’t beat an evening swim at Parnell Baths on a hot day.

When: Opening today, 6am–8pm weekdays, 8am–8pm weekends

Where: Parnell Baths, Judges Bay Rd, Parnell

Price: 16 & under free; adults $8–$10; concession $4.80–$6; spectators $2

Plan Ahead: A Woolies Christmas for the Sallies

Woolworths is hosting a series of Christmas Table events.

Woolworths is hosting a series of Christmas Table events next week to raise money for the Salvation Army. It’s a three-course meal showcasing Woolworths’ best Christmas fare, complete with live demos from chef Rob Hooper so you can recreate the festive feast at home. Brodie Kane will be hosting the dinners along with her mum Jo so it’s bound to be a fun atmosphere, especially when there are expert mixologists making cocktails. Get into the spirit of giving and the season of eating at the Woolworths Christmas Table - an opportunity to eat, drink, learn and be merry.

When: November 6–8, 6.30pm

Where: Space, 12 Crummer Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland

Price: $30 + booking fees, from iticket.co.nz

Plan Ahead: The New Food Festival in Town

Uptown Bites spotlights local gems from Grafton to Eden Terrace. Photo / @thehospoguynz

Monday is the first day of Uptown Bites, a brand new food festival showcasing the local eateries in Auckland Central’s Uptown precinct (Eden Terrace, Newton and Grafton). Over two weeks there’ll be a range of special offers, tasting events and workshops to enjoy. The French Cafe is hosting a one-night-only special dinner, Lillius is serving up crayfish specials, there’s Champagne tasting at Normanby Wines, a Taste of Dalmatia buffet at the Dalmatian Society, a make-your-own-plate event at Eden Ceramics, and lots more. If you work in Uptown, the local cafes are offering various coffee combo deals for a morning pick-me-up and the bars are hosting happy hours and special cocktails for an evening wind-down. Schedule all your dates and get-togethers in Uptown for the next two weeks and you’ll get yourself a good deal.

Where: Various venues in Uptown, Auckland Central

Price: Varies by venue/event

Plan Ahead: A New Zealand Premiere

The Dry House marks its New Zealand premiere with a powerhouse female cast. Photo / Andi Crown

Irish family drama The Dry House opens for the first time in Aotearoa at the Basement Theatre on Tuesday. Starring Alison Bruce, Beatriz Romilly and introducing rising star Zoe Crane, the three-hander is a darkly comedic exploration of two sisters being torn apart by alcoholism. Following the death of her teenage daughter, Chrissy (Bruce) allows alcohol to take the wheel. Her sister Claire (Romilly), grappling with her own troubled relationship with booze, is helping prepare Chrissy for a stint in a dry house - if she can get her there. This is heavy stuff handled with sharp wit, and if anyone can do it justice, it’s these powerhouse performers.

When: November 4–15

Where: Basement Theatre, Lower Greys Ave, Auckland Central

Price: $27 – $39 + booking fees, from basementtheatre.co.nz

Plan Ahead: Fashion Week Goes South

Christchurch will host the Spring Fashion Festival, bringing NZFW flair to the South Island.

Here’s a fabulous excuse for a last-minute weekend away: New Zealand Fashion Week has partnered with ChristchurchNZ to launch the inaugural Christchurch Spring Fashion Festival. The three-day event is taking place next weekend and will include group runway shows featuring designers like Harris Tapper, Caitlin Crisp, Karen Walker, Ruby, Kowtow and Juliette Hogan. There will also be panel discussions and designer-hosted events throughout the city. Pack your oversized sunglasses and head down to Ōtautahi Christchurch for a weekend of high fashion.

When: November 7–9

Where: Various locations in Christchurch

Price: Varies by show/event