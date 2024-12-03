What to buy for kids and teens this Christmas

2. Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Sit & Steer Driver activity centre
This car-themed activity centre will keep your baby or toddler busy for hours as they explore the moveable steering wheel, honk the horn and sort shapes – with more than 150 different songs and sounds to hold their attention.
If your toddler is obsessed with Paw Patrol, chances are they’ll love this puzzle themed around the popular kids’ TV show. Once they’ve assembled their puzzle, you can get the Holotoyz app and scan the puzzle to bring Chase, Skye, Marshall and Rubble to life.
Rather than destroy the lounge in favour of fort building, Little Nation’s Play Couch Grand offers endless opportunities to play – converting to a reading bench, playhouse, tunnel and more. Plus the covers are removable and washable, making easy work of saving the fabric from inevitable spills.
Ideal for outdoorsy types, these handmade mud kitchens are crafted from treated timber to handle all weather conditions. There are plenty of knobs, shelves and hobs to ignite little imaginations, and each kitchen can connect with a garden hose – promising hours of entertainment.
Hoping to raise a mini-musical maestro? This wooden toy set from Lovevery is a good first step. They’ll learn to match notes and recognise patterns and sounds with six different toddler-sized instruments.
You can’t go wrong with Play-Doh – and since the colours tend to end up mixed together anyway, why not encourage it? With this set, your child can form their own fruits and vegetables and transform them into a colourful smoothie.
The perfect gift for the Bluey fanatic in your household, these plush toys are just the right size to take wherever they want to go. Choose from Bluey herself, little sister Bingo, dad Bandit, mum Chilli and more.
These wireless headphones are made to protect little ears and come in a range of colour combinations – from blue and red to purple, green and pink. They’re also foldable so perfect to take along on your next flight or family roadie.
Not only does this fluffy mother duck quack at the touch of a button, but she also comes with four mystery eggs. They could hatch into ducklings, yolk slime, stickers or even the coveted rare golden duckling.
A magical subscription for aspiring young globetrotters. Each month, fictional explorer “Isabelle” will send a hand-written and illustrated letter from a far-flung corner of the globe, detailing what she’s seen and experienced. It’s snail mail with a good dose of hidden education – the receiver learns all about different cultures, cuisines, wildlife and landmarks.