Lifestyle

Anyone can be a life coach, so how do you find a good one?

9 minutes to read
By: , Carly Gibbs

Carly is a weekend writer for the Bay of Plenty Times

When Carla Mangles' travel agency went bust last year, she used skills she'd learned from her life coach to pull her through.

"When Covid hit, I owned a travel agency specialising in South Pacific weddings.

