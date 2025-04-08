The slang term ‘bop’ is used to shame young women for having multiple sexual partners.
A phrase that is becoming increasingly popular among young people has left parents scratching their heads as to what it all means.
The slang term “bop” – or “la la bop” – has risen to prominence in the last year, with the expression commonly being used to shame young women, by labelling them as promiscuous due to having multiple sexual partners.
Dr Catherine Page Jeffrey, from the University of Sydney’s department of media and communications, told news.com.au the phrase can be traced back to the early 2000s to describe a sex act.
“It’s clear that this is a derogatory term that is being used on social media to sl*t shame people,” she said.
However, some women are trying to reclaim the word. Adult content creators Sophie Rain, 20, and Aishah Sofey, 22, established the “Bop House” in late 2024. It features eight influencers, between the ages of 19 and 24, who collectively boast around 33 million followers on social media. The women create social media content together for the mutual benefit of increasing their fanbase, separate to their subscription platforms.
Ari Kytsya, who also makes content for an adult subscription service, often starts her videos explaining she is a “bop and mattress actress”.
Recently, she posted a video with the caption: “Y’all thought I was a bop before … you haven’t seen anything yet.”
Jeffrey explained the young women are “using the term in a particular way. They’re not using the word in a derogatory way, they’re reclaiming it as their own.
“That’s fine. We often see that with other language as well, the word c*** for example. Again, it’s all about how the language is used.”
She did say, whenever there is a social media issue, there is also a tendency to panic. But, at the end of the day it’s the same issue in different wrapping and the way to approach it remains the same.
Jeffrey said this includes talking to young people about respect, gender stereotypes and what it means to be a good digital citizen.
The academic, who recently published Parenting in a Digital World, revealed ways that parents could improve their understanding of the online space that young people dominate.
“And by talking, that doesn’t just mean lecturing like ‘Don’t bully other people’ or ‘Don’t post photos in your bikini’. It’s actually about showing an interest, asking what they like doing online and what they think about some of the trends.”
She advised that parents shouldn’t wait until a problem arises, adding that not everything can be blamed on social media. Rather, it’s simply a channel for existing issues to manifest.