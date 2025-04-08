“My understanding is that it’s calling out people’s body counts, so how many people they may have slept with or if they are presenting themselves in a sexy way.

“From what I’ve read, it is equally applicable to men and women but, as we might expect, it is primarily girls that are being subjected to this form of bullying.”

Sophie Rain co-founded the house. Photo / Instagram, Sophie Rain

She explained this is because of the “sad history” of sexism and misogyny, saying it’s proving quite hard to dismantle the idea that women as sexual beings is shameful.

Jeffrey said the way it is being used and the context should prompt concern for parents, as it is a form of bullying.

However, some women are trying to reclaim the word. Adult content creators Sophie Rain, 20, and Aishah Sofey, 22, established the “Bop House” in late 2024. It features eight influencers, between the ages of 19 and 24, who collectively boast around 33 million followers on social media. The women create social media content together for the mutual benefit of increasing their fanbase, separate to their subscription platforms.

Ari Kytsya, who also makes content for an adult subscription service, often starts her videos explaining she is a “bop and mattress actress”.

Ari Kytsya often calls herself a 'bop'. Photo / TikTok/Ari Kytsya

Recently, she posted a video with the caption: “Y’all thought I was a bop before … you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Jeffrey explained the young women are “using the term in a particular way. They’re not using the word in a derogatory way, they’re reclaiming it as their own.

“That’s fine. We often see that with other language as well, the word c*** for example. Again, it’s all about how the language is used.”

There is a content house called the 'Bop House'. Photo / Instagram, @bophouse

She did say, whenever there is a social media issue, there is also a tendency to panic. But, at the end of the day it’s the same issue in different wrapping and the way to approach it remains the same.

Jeffrey said this includes talking to young people about respect, gender stereotypes and what it means to be a good digital citizen.

The academic, who recently published Parenting in a Digital World, revealed ways that parents could improve their understanding of the online space that young people dominate.

“They just need to talk to their children,” she said, adding parents won’t be across everything.

“The best thing parents can do is show an interest in their young people’s digital lives and digital practices and continue to talk about this.

“And by talking, that doesn’t just mean lecturing like ‘Don’t bully other people’ or ‘Don’t post photos in your bikini’. It’s actually about showing an interest, asking what they like doing online and what they think about some of the trends.”

She advised that parents shouldn’t wait until a problem arises, adding that not everything can be blamed on social media. Rather, it’s simply a channel for existing issues to manifest.