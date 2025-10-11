Advertisement
Updated

What Harrogate Mackintosh’s toffee really tastes like - explained by manufacturer

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Harrogate – the most mysterious Mackintosh's lolly of them all. Photo / Michael Craig

People love to hate a harrogate Mackintosh’s toffee. But can they actually name the flavour hiding under its mustard yellow-tinged wrapper? Kim Knight went looking for answers.

You can go through your whole life without realising you didn’t know something until you know it.

For example: the average human

