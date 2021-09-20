Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

What happened when I kicked my coffee habit

14 minutes to read
The Times
By: Will Pavia

Times writer Will Pavia experienced withdrawal symptoms similar to a drug addict when he stopped drinking coffee. Could he cope without the black stuff?

On the third day of my life without coffee, I call

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.