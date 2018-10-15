What comes after death? People who've come back to life reveal what happens when we die

Dr Rajiv Parti, a California-based anaesthesiologist, has allegedly ventured into the afterlife - by mistake - but says his journey and near-death experience had him float into a realm on the cusp of heaven and hell.

The question of what happens after we die remains one of life's greatest mysteries, with no real way of knowing what lies ahead.

However, people who have been medically dead then resuscitated have revealed their surreal accounts of what happened in between.

Taking to Reddit, people who believe they can give an insight into what happens after you die have shared a range of stories.

1. 'Like flipping through a book'

Five years ago monitormonkey had major surgery in which he started to bleed out. He found it later that he was dead for several minutes.

"I woke up in what looked like space but there weren't any stars or light. I wasn't floating so to speak, I was just there.

"I wasn't hot or cold, hungry or tired - just a peaceful neutral kind of thing. I knew there was light and love somewhere nearby but I had no urge or need to go to it right away.

"I remember thinking over my life, but it wasn't like a montage. More like I was idly flipping through a book and snippets stood out here and there.

"Whatever it was, it changed my thoughts on a few things. I am still afraid to die, but I'm not worried about what happens after that."

2. Seeing past life

Schneidah7 was medically dead after passing out from a motorcycle accident. While blacking out, he remembers seeing his dead brother who encouraged him to stay alive.

"I just remember being on the pavement and things slowly going black and quiet.

"The only reason I didn't fall asleep was because of a bizarre moment where I heard someone yelling, 'Ranger up you candy f***! Come on man, get up. Get up. GET UP!'

"Then someone was slapping my helmet (which was basically smushed really hard onto my head).

"When I opened my eyes I saw my brother squatting on the pavement next me to. This was odd because my brother died from an overdose several years ago.

"The only other thing I remember is him glancing at his watch and saying something like 'They'll be here soon' and then walking away.

"I wish I could give more detail but I honestly don't remember much of the incident and still have trouble with my memory as a result of the accident."

3. A garden

When IDiedForABit had an allergic reaction so something they ate, their heart stopped beating on the way to hospital. During that time she was transported to a garden.

"I remember a feeling of being sucked backwards, extremely slowly, like being pulled through water and this blackness fading in and out.

"At one point it faded back in and I was staring out at a garden.

"It wasn't filled with flowers, just dust and patchy grass. There was a playground with a merry-go-round in the middle and two children running around it. A boy and a girl.

"It's difficult to describe but I got the feeling I could choose if I wanted to stay or leave, but every time I tried to go back I was held in place.

"I went through all the reasons I wanted to go back, and when I told the presence I didn't want to abandon my mother whatever held me finally let go.

"I snapped back into my body. My heart had stopped for six minutes."

4. Hitting the snooze button

At 15, TheDeadManWalks suffered an intense nose bleed during chemotherapy, which turned into him throwing up blood.

Due to a sepsis and Clostridium difficile infection, he slipped in and out of death.

"The worst part of it all, looking back, is how peaceful it can seem.

"It's like wanting to hit the snooze button on your alarm at 7am.

"And maybe you do hit it once or twice but then you remember that you have work or school and that sleep can wait because you've still got s*** to do."

5. Forgettable jokes

altburger69 suffered an heart attack, but that didn't stop him cracking jokes.

"Had a heart attack last year and my heart stopped three times in the emergency room.

"Apparently, each time they shocked me back I 'woke up' (how it felt) and told the staff a different knock-knock joke each time.

"No lights or whatever, just felt like sleep."

6. Blackout

After a motorcycle accident, Rullknuf's stopped breathing and he went "cramp and stiff". Luckily his friend was able to resuscitate him within two minutes.

"For me it was just a blackout. No dreams, no visions, just nothing.

"Apparently I asked over 10 times what happened and apparently I shall be happy to be alive today."