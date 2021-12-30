What 2022 holds for you according to your star sign

One of Australia's leading astrologers says that 2022 will be a year of 'revelations'. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion:

The astro-weather for 2022 is a mixed cosmic bag, filled with relationship revelations, financial rejigging and self-care promises.

Venus' make-or-break retrograde through Capricorn kicks off the year, as couples on shaky ground call it a day and blissed-out pairs take things up a notch. May's black Moon in Gemini dishes out second chances, while Jupiter's nod to Uranus brings spurts of hope and optimism, particularly for those who have done it tough in 2021.

This mega planetary duo is synonymous with luck, optimism and waving goodbye to a stressful event or a traumatic experience.

But due to the meetups between Saturn and Neptune, the hottest topic to dominate our newsfeeds and social media in 2022 will be mental health, with a spotlight on anxiety and depression.

Also setting major trends in 2022 are the eclipse seasons in Taurus and Scorpio. Eclipses wake up and shake up! And because the light of the Sun or Moon is hidden, they hint at cover-ups or secrets. But be warned; manifesting or crystal charging is a no-no during an eclipse, as the energy is too erratic. Still, if change is needed, an eclipse has the power to move celestial mountains. Financial security and being comfortable in our sexual skin are key areas to work on throughout the year.

Overall, 2022's astrology focuses on change with a capital C. Taurus embodies tradition and maintains the status quo, while Scorpio pushes for transformation. So, the question on every zodiac sign's lips is this; will I sit back in my comfort zone, or can I boldly step forward to embrace a brighter future?

Find your sign's astrological highlights below to help guide you through the ever-changing cosmic landscape in 2022.

Natasha Weber says 2022 will be a mixed bag for many. Photo / Supplied

Aries and Aries Rising

Eclipse season stretches across your money zones, creating an economic metamorphosis. But if you're thinking about dollars, think bigger! Your earnings rise once you start valuing your skillet and what you bring to the table. Where's your self-worth at, Aries? Your sign oozes confidence, so don't be shy. Back yourself for the win in 2022, and others will follow your lead.

Power mantra: I attract abundance.

Taurus and Taurus Rising

Your sign hosts eclipse season in 2022, so prepare for epic personal transformation. But whether the stars bring upheaval or an upgrade depends on you. May sees you clinging to your comfort zone and hiding in the safety of your cocoon, but by November, you emerge into a beautiful, bold and brave butterfly. Looking back, you'll see 2022 as a game-changer that shaped your best self.

Power mantra: I am proud of my personal progress.

Gemini and Gemini Rising

May's black Moon in your sign grants you a wish. How will you use it, Gemini? Hint: you can waste it flogging a dead horse, or you can head in a new and improved relationship direction. However, to do that, you must first walk away from whoever isn't elevating you. Put yourself first in 2022, and avoid decisions based on fear, guilt or duty.

Power mantra: I make choices that support my own best interests.

Cancer and Cancer Rising

You can't burn the candle at both ends and expect to thrive, Cancer. Practise self-care by prioritising your mental and physical health, and you'll be more productive in the long run. Reshuffle your daily routine, exercise regimen and professional obligations in 2022 because nothing's more important than your health.

Power mantra: I am a wellness warrior!

Leo and Leo Rising

2022 brings employment twists and turns, and by May, the black Moon leads you to a fork in the road. Which professional path will you choose? Follow your heart, Leo, but bring your head into the game too. Make logical thinking your best friend and choose common sense over emotional attachment. Dream big and lift your ambitions higher!

Power mantra: My career star shines bright.

Virgo and Virgo Rising

Mercury retrograde nurtures your love life when the pensive planet reflects on your relationship needs and wants. January sees you ditching draining people but letting go isn't easy. Hang in there, Virgo. Venus steps in to save the day, rewarding your bravery with sweeter connections as the year wraps up.

Power mantra: I choose quality over quantity in all my relationships.

Libra and Libra Rising

This year's eclipse season highlights your values. What's most important to you, Libra? Biting off more than you can chew isn't smart because eventually, something has to give – don't let that be the very thing you cherish most. Streamline your priorities by May, and you'll hold on to what and who really matters.

Power mantra: I invest my energy wisely.

Scorpio and Scorpio Rising

Fly Scorpio, fly! The personal growth that 2022 promises sees you reaching professional heights and deepening romantic relationships. October pushes your limits, so stand in your power and don't let anyone belittle you. Stay true to your beliefs, and you'll pull through stronger, smarter and fiercer.

Power mantra: I turn challenges into opportunities.

Sagittarius and Sagittarius Rising

Thanks to May's black Moon, past relationship mishaps prevent you from repeating old mistakes. Knowing what you don't want is the key to manifesting romantic bliss in 2022. So look back over your shoulder to find the answers to all your love questions. This year, Mercury drops into your home zone, turning a neglected room into a cosy sanctuary.

Power mantra: I learn and grow from my love lessons.

Capricorn and Capricorn Rising

You're a super high achiever, Capricorn. When life gets tough, you roll up your sleeves and get to work. But what would happen if you dropped a ball or two? Would your world fall apart? Your stars in 2022 guarantee you'll be okay. In fact, learn to lighten up a bit, and you'll discover a healthier sweet spot between work and play.

Power mantra: I smash my goals and still find time for fun.

Aquarius and Aquarius Rising

Declare war on toxic relationships in 2022! A friendship inventory culls a frenemy as you wake up to this person's true intentions. It's okay to outgrow people, Aquarius. And once you stop bending over backwards to please energy sappers, you'll attract connections that are more on your wavelength.

Power mantra: I surround myself with people that have my back.

Pisces and Pisces Rising

Set firm boundaries and stick to them, Pisces. Friends and family that believe you're a soft touch are in for a rude awakening as you toughen up in 2022. It's high time you rescued yourself instead of attending to everyone else's problems. Don't need saving? Then set your sights on turning a dream into a reality. This year, the skies are the limit!

Power mantra: I top my own priority list.

