Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

We're having far less sex than we used to. Here's how to turn it around

13 minutes to read
The Times
By Jane Mulkerrins

According to experts we're having far less sex than we did 30 years ago. Now the fast-growing sexual wellness industry is turning its attention to supplements that claim to make you feel friskier.

While tax,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.