WeightWatchers has changed its focus in recent years from weight loss to overall wellbeing. Photo / 123rf

Asked how many workshops were included in this majority and how many NZ staff members were affected by the changes, a spokesperson told the Herald: “We have reinstated a majority of field team employees to support this decision”.

An email sent to members and seen by the Herald includes a statement from the company’s interim CEO Tara Comonte, who acknowledged the news “may come as a surprise, particularly following our recent announcement about their closure”.

“Although I’ve only recently joined as Interim CEO, I have already heard - loudly and clearly - from both our members and coaches, about the importance and value of these workshops remaining available in our community.

“This overwhelming support prompted us to revisit our prior decision, and I’m pleased to share that we found a clear path forward,” Comonte said.

“We understand that this process may have caused concern and uncertainty, and I hope this decision reflects our ongoing commitment to listening to and supporting our community.

“Your input matters deeply to us, and we are incredibly grateful to have your continued support.”

The decision comes after the company earlier decided to close all in-person workshops in NZ and Australia by November 2.

Kiwi and Australian customers were informed in October that the face-to-face sessions were ending and were encouraged to sign up for virtual workshops, reported the Daily Mail Australia.

At the time, WW confirmed it would be making cuts to its more than 150-strong staff based in Australia. A spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald “Unfortunately, with these changes, there are employees who will be impacted”.

WeightWatchers was founded in 1963. In 2018, the name was changed from WeightWatchers to WW and a new slogan was revealed: “Wellness that works”.

Later that year, WW moved to ditch the “before and after” photos the brand had previously been known for as part of a “strategic” vision to focus on long-term “wellness” rather than weight loss.