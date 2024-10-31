Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

WeightWatchers to resume ‘majority’ of in-person workshops in NZ and Australia amid protests from members

Bethany Reitsma
By
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
WeightWatchers members in New Zealand and Australia will continue to have access to face-to-face workshops, a spokesperson has confirmed. Photo / Getty Images

WeightWatchers members in New Zealand and Australia will continue to have access to face-to-face workshops, a spokesperson has confirmed. Photo / Getty Images

WeightWatchers (WW) has announced it is reversing its decision to close in-person workshops across Australia and New Zealand.

The Herald reported last week that the health and fitness giant was ending face-to-face sessions for its Aussie and Kiwi members, as per a website statement and email to members informing them of the closure.

This week a WW spokesperson confirmed to the Herald the closure would no longer go ahead after feedback from its members and coaching staff.

“We have officially made the decision to reverse the closure and are therefore reinstating the majority of in-person workshops in the ANZ (Australia and NZ) region,” they said.

“Following a strategic reassessment of our decision to close in-person workshops within this market, we’re happy to have found a path forward which will retain the majority of our workshops. We believe this updated strategy is the right one - and in the best interest of both our members and our company.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
WeightWatchers has changed its focus in recent years from weight loss to overall wellbeing. Photo / 123rf
WeightWatchers has changed its focus in recent years from weight loss to overall wellbeing. Photo / 123rf

Asked how many workshops were included in this majority and how many NZ staff members were affected by the changes, a spokesperson told the Herald: “We have reinstated a majority of field team employees to support this decision”.

An email sent to members and seen by the Herald includes a statement from the company’s interim CEO Tara Comonte, who acknowledged the news “may come as a surprise, particularly following our recent announcement about their closure”.

“Although I’ve only recently joined as Interim CEO, I have already heard - loudly and clearly - from both our members and coaches, about the importance and value of these workshops remaining available in our community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This overwhelming support prompted us to revisit our prior decision, and I’m pleased to share that we found a clear path forward,” Comonte said.

“We understand that this process may have caused concern and uncertainty, and I hope this decision reflects our ongoing commitment to listening to and supporting our community.

“Your input matters deeply to us, and we are incredibly grateful to have your continued support.”

The decision comes after the company earlier decided to close all in-person workshops in NZ and Australia by November 2.

Kiwi and Australian customers were informed in October that the face-to-face sessions were ending and were encouraged to sign up for virtual workshops, reported the Daily Mail Australia.

At the time, WW confirmed it would be making cuts to its more than 150-strong staff based in Australia. A spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald “Unfortunately, with these changes, there are employees who will be impacted”.

WeightWatchers was founded in 1963. In 2018, the name was changed from WeightWatchers to WW and a new slogan was revealed: “Wellness that works”.

Later that year, WW moved to ditch the “before and after” photos the brand had previously been known for as part of a “strategic” vision to focus on long-term “wellness” rather than weight loss.

Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle