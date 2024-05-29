Corey Parker was celebrating his marriage when he ended up in custody.

Corey Parker was celebrating his marriage when he ended up in custody.

It was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives.

Instead, a groom ended up behind bars hours after his wedding descended into chaos where someone got shot following claims a guest flirted with a woman.

Indiana man Corey Parker, who had just tied the knot with his wife, was accused by a woman of shooting her boyfriend during an altercation with another named Jonathon Goff.

On May 18, police were called out to the Cornerstone Hall in Indiana over the shooting incident, which the caller, the woman whose boyfriend was shot, described as a drunken incident.

Parker told police his bride had left with Goff’s wife to return to their accommodation before alleging Goff had gotten into an argument with his own wife after he was accused of flirting with another woman.

The groom claims as he was leaving, that he and Goff got into an argument where they shoved each other. He then claimed as he was getting into his car that Goff jumped on top of him.

Parker told police he believed Goff was trying to get his gun that was stored in the car.

Corey Parker was celebrating his marriage when he ended up in custody.

According to local media outlet WAVE 3, Parker said the gun was in both of their hands when “in all the rustle and bustle, the gun went off,” hitting the boyfriend of the woman who called police.

Parker said, according to the outlet, that he did not intend to shoot the man, and did not even know where he had come from while he was wrestling with Goff.

He suspected the man came over to get the gun off the pair.

The victim was taken to hospital with hand injuries while both Parker and Goff were arrested.

Jonathon Goff was arrested alongside the groom after a man was shot in the hand.

In their mug shots, the pair had visible injuries.

Parker was charged with battery for punching Goff in the face and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon for shooting the third man in his hand. Goff was charged with the same offences.

Parker and Goff both pleaded not guilty and will face trial in September.



