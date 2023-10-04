Michael Gardner was charged after the 62-year-old accidentally shot his grandson. Photo / Lancaster County Department of Corrections

It was supposed to be the bride and groom’s best day of their lives - instead, it ended with a guest being shot in what became a memorable wedding for all the wrong reasons.

Last weekend, a wedding celebrant in Texas accidentally turned a marriage reception into a crime scene when a stunt horribly backfired.

The wedding proceedings were running late after someone had forgotten the wedding rings.

With guests waiting around at the venue, 62-year-old celebrant Michael Gardner needed to gather everyone’s attention.

Armed with his Pietta 1860 snub nose revolver, he decided it would be a good idea to fire his weapon in the air in a bid to get guests to listen to the procession plan.

But the plan backfired when the gun slipped, which led to a 12-year-old, his grandson, being shot.

Police rushed to the scene before the youngster was taken to hospital where his injuries were not deemed to be life threatening.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Ben Houchin described the scenes and said the gun had a blank round that had black powder in the casing that was glued together.

“When he decided to cock back the hammer of this revolver it slipped and it shot his grandson in the left shoulder, causing an injury,” he said.

“What we believe is the glue injured the child.”

Gardner turned himself in where he was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse.

Michael Gardner was charged after he accidentally shot his grandson. Photo / Lancaster County Department of Corrections

“It’s just kind of neglectful to take a gun out that has blanks and fire amongst people,” Houchin said.

Investigators do not think alcohol was a factor in the shooting.

Gardner hasn’t been charged yet. He is expected to make a court appearance in the coming days.

“We do not believe Michael intended to hurt his grandchild, but the act was not very smart,” Houchin noted.







