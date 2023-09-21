Christine Power, head of fine jewels, watches & luxury accessories at Webb's, discusses an upcoming auction of a 7ct diamond ring with an estimated auction sale price between $270,000 to $350,000. Video / NZ Herald

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend - and one desirable dazzler is the talk of the town for good reason.

A breathtaking 7.03 ct pear-shaped natural diamond solitaire ring has hit the New Zealand market and jewellery connoisseurs are lining up for the opportunity to own it.

The ring is set to star in Webb’s upcoming Fine Jewels, Watches & Luxury Accessories live auction at 2.30pm on Sunday, September 24, however, it is not just its timeless elegance that has onlookers excited - this diamond is breaking records.

This piece is touted as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors and luxury connoisseurs alike - and carries some weighty credentials, too.

It is the largest diamond ever to grace Webb’s auction rooms and the most valuable piece of jewellery ever auctioned in New Zealand.

The estimated value of this remarkable piece is set at an impressive range of $270,000 to $350,000, while its retail value stands at a staggering $500,000.

The ring is set to star in Webb’s upcoming Fine Jewels, Watches & Luxury Accessories live auction at 2.30pm on Sunday, September 24. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“This diamond is not just large; it’s the largest diamond ever seen at Webb’s, and its rarity and quality make it a true collector’s dream”, says Head of Fine Jewels, Watches & Luxury Accessories Christine Power.

“We have already had serious inquiries and are anticipating keen interest from New Zealanders as well as international bidders.”

The stellar diamond, which boasts an E colour grade and SI1 (slightly included) clarity, is nestled within a platinum three-claw, double-bezel setting on a tapered shank.

Purchased in 1999 by the previous owner’s mother in the United Kingdom, the ring has remained in the family - who remain unknown - ever since.

Of course, a ring this spectacular comes with a hefty amount of paperwork in tow. The gemstone is accompanied by a 1999 and 2023 gemmologist report and number, testifying to its remarkable heritage, craftsmanship and quality.

It is the largest diamond ever to grace Webb’s auction rooms. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Perhaps the standout feature of this diamond is its timelessness. Its pear-shaped cut, breathtaking clarity and simple setting make it a ring unaffected by time and trends.

It is a piece that will amaze its admirers no matter the year, decade or century and will speak volumes about the discerning taste of its future owner.

Megan Watts is a Lifestyle and Entertainment digital producer for the New Zealand Herald whose passions include honest journalism, very expensive diamonds and doing things for the plot.