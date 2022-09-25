'Wear a bandaid': Hilarious 1958 dating advice goes viral

A British woman has shared hilarious tips women were given in 1958 to find a husband. Photo / Getty Images

A British woman has shared hilarious tips women were given in 1958 to find a husband. Photo / Getty Images

A British woman has revealed the hilarious dating advice given in the 1950s to bag a husband.

Jordana Grace, who lives in Queensland, shared on TikTok the amusing top tips she found in a magazine from 1958 on 129 ways to find a husband.

Visibly amused, the TikToker said, "Ladies, I've found the handbook to bag you a husband," she laughed. "A magazine from 1958 has posted 129 ways to find a husband, here are the top tips."

"Number 17. Be nice to ugly men because handsome is as handsome does," she said in the clip.

In the video, which has received over 400,000 views, Grace went on to say, "Number 23. Go to all your high school reunions because there could be widowers there.

"Number 30. Learn to paint and set up an easel outside of an engineering school.

Adding, "Number 25. Go back to your home town because a wild boy next door might now be an eligible bachelor.

"Number 33. Carry a hat box.

"Number 38. Drop a handkerchief. It still works.

"Number 34. Wear a bandaid so he can ask what's wrong.

"Number 40 is the best. Stand in the corner and cry softly because they'll come over and ask what's wrong."

Grace has over 254,000 followers on the social media platform with many taking to the comment section to share their thoughts on the list.

One person said, "I want the magazine. I need to see that whole list."

"I've been doing it all wrong," a second person said while another person added, "Well now I know why I'm single," a third said.

"Ok I am ready to go bag a husband!" a fourth person wrote.

While some thought the entire video was hilarious, others took to the comment section and said these were good tips and the advice still might work.

"Golden tips, write it down!!," one person wrote. "The fact that some of these will still work," another person said.

"The hilarious part is most of these are still good tips," a third said.

"They never said these are ways to get a good husband, but these might still work, we are not that complicated," a fourth person wrote.

The video was so popular that Grace posted a second video where she did a run-through of the entire list.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald