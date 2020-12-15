'We will all be cheering you on': Kate Middleton's inspirational America's Cup message

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared an inspirational message ahead of preliminary America's Cup races, wishing all the teams good luck.

The preliminary races will kick off in Auckland with the America's Cup World Series and Christmas Cup from December 17-20.

The Prada Cup will follow from January 15 to February 22, 2021, and then the 36th America's Cup match from March 6-21.

Kate began her video message by sharing her good wishes for INEOS Team UK.

"Sir Ben Ainslie and his team are about to embark on the challenge of a lifetime, an attempt to win sport's oldest international trophy, the America's Cup," she said.

"All the teams taking part have spent years preparing for the match and sailing fans around the world are awaiting the exciting showdown in March."

In the special video message, Kate took a moment to look back on her own "exciting" memories of racing in New Zealand.

"Six years ago, William and I raced against each other on the America's Cup race boats during our visit to New Zealand, which was hugely exciting," she said.

"But next year, in far more capable hands, and thanks to the incredible engineering and technology behind their new race boat Britannia, the British team will race across the Hauraki Gulf in Auckland at speeds of up to 60 miles an hour."

The Duchess of Cambridge had a special message for the America's Cup teams. Photo / Getty Images

Kate hoped the Cup races would encourage "young people from all walks of life to get out on the water and inspire a new generation of sailing enthusiasts".

She wished all the teams the very best of luck. "We will all be cheering you on."

The message from Kate comes as part of her role as royal patron of the INEOS Team UK official charity, the 1851 Trust.

INEOS Team UK, led by Sir Ben Ainslie, responded to the inspiring message.

Kate is the official royal patron of INEOS Team UK's charity the 1851 Trust. Photo / Getty Images

"We really hope that the British public will get behind us in this challenge of a lifetime. Sailing is a major sport out here in New Zealand and the anticipation is building for it to be a huge spectacle.

"We are very grateful to The Duchess of Cambridge for her message of support and for those unable to join us here in Auckland, we plan to put on a good show for you."

Kate Middleton is the official patron of the charity set up by Sir Ben Ainslie six years ago. The trust has developed a digital education platform which aims to use the power of sport to help engage young people in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.

Usage of the platform increased 100 per cent over the lockdown period in the UK, with over a third of British secondary schools registered.