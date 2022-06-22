Carley and Mercedes - who have been dating for two years - revealed they might be half-sibling. Photo / TikTok

Carley and Mercedes - who have been dating for two years - revealed they might be half-sibling. Photo / TikTok

A same-sex couple has just discovered they could be related – but the shock news hasn't stopped their relationship.

Carley and Mercedes – who have been dating for two years – revealed they might be half-siblings after finding out their mothers had both slept with the same man.

But while the shocking discovery could understandably send many couples spiralling, the pair seem unfazed, instead of sharing their bizarre situation online.

The pair, who also have an OnlyFans account with the handle @notyouraveragesisterz, shared the unsettling news in a clip that has been viewed over seven million times on TikTok, sparking concern among followers.

Carley and Mercedes have been dating for two years and have claimed they've just discovered they could be half-siblings. Photo / TikTok

"When you find out two years into dating that your moms both slept with the same guy," the video reads.

Meanwhile, the caption hints at just how complicated the situation is, with the pair writing: "Should we take a DNA test?

"If we're actually related is it wrong to stay together?" the pair asked followers in a comment.

Thousands of TikTok users chipped in with their thoughts, most stating the test was necessary.

"I think the real risk would be NOT getting the DNA test," one user commented.

"Take one immediately," another agreed, prompting Carley and Mercedes to respond, "We're scared."

"I have no idea who you guys are and I immediately thought you were sisters before reading the text," another wrote.

As one said: "That could explain why you two look like sisters."

The avalanche of reaction sparked Carley and Mercedes to update followers in a separate video that they had ordered a DNA test to find out once and for all.

"DNA test is on the way," the girl's wrote on their joint TikTok account. They also added the hashtag "#siblingsordating" suggesting they at least could see the funny side of their plight.

They told 7 million TikTok users they were getting a DNA test. Photo / TikTok

Many were quick to remark on their striking similarities, with some claiming they could easily be mistaken for twins.

"The resemblance is so clear ngl," one wrote.

"To me they have the exact same face lmao I thought they were sisters," another agreed.

"You guys could be twins I'm sorry," one declared.

However, there were some sceptics in the comments who raised suspicions over their claim, writing they were "too happy".

"I'm starting to believe that this is a hoax for views cause they look so much alike. no one would be happy about this. I can see adapting, but happy?" the user wrote.