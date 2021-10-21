Watch: Wild moment woman hurls dog poo at young boy

A woman filmed trying to hurl her dog’s poo at a young boy before reportedly taking his bike has been reprimanded online. Video / TikTok

A woman filmed trying to hurl her dog's poo at a young boy before reportedly confiscating his bike has been reprimanded on social media.

Footage from a park in Perth's northern suburbs showed the woman approaching the boy with a bag of her dog's faeces, after he appeared to call her an offensive racist slur.

"I beg your pardon, you little sh*t," she responded angrily.

In the clip, which was uploaded to TikTok, the boy responded by calling her a "dumb f**ing b**ch", before leading her on a chase through the Padbury park.

Sharing the altercation on the social media platform, the boy wrote that she "chased" him and "tried to put dog poo on my head for building jumps at a park – and then tried to take my bike".

He was told to report her to authorities. Photo / TikTok

Commenters told the boy to report the woman to authorities.

"I'm so sorry this happened. If I was there I would have helped you. You need to show this to your parents and go to the police," one person wrote.

"Call the police and put an assault charge on her," advised another.

Others, however, said there had to be more to the story than what was shown in the nine-second clip to illicit such a furious response from the woman.

"How about you post the full video and show what happened prior to this so we get the full picture?" one person wrote.

"Why did she react this way? Still no excuse but would like to know," added another, while a different commenter agreed that while there was "no excuse for her reaction … she's p*ssed at something".