US rugby player’s reaction after trying unusual Kiwi delicacy... Lime Primo. Video / ilonamaher

US rugby player’s reaction after trying unusual Kiwi delicacy... Lime Primo. Video / ilonamaher

A United States’ women’s rugby star has attracted attention down under after posting her reaction to trying an unusual Kiwi drink.

Kiwis are proud of our unique cuisine, especially when it comes to our world-famous snacks and beverages.

But one popular item down under caught the attention of US rugby player Ilona Maher after arriving at Auckland Airport for the upcoming World Sevens Series leg in New Zealand.

Taking to social media, Maher was curious about lime-flavoured milk.

“We’ve arrived in New Zealand and they have this thing called lime-flavoured milk. I keep making fun of it but I think I should buy it and try it,” she said in a video on TikTok.

Despite the hefty $7 price, she purchased the Sublime Lime flavoured Primo, but admitted she was a little unsure about trying it.

“I’m trying the lime milk.”

As she twists the lid off she hesitantly smiles before saying: “I’m actually nervous. I’m kind of shaking.”

Adopting the classic Kiwi “no lips” approach, she took a sip from the bottle, swished it around and lapped her lips and tongue together to savour the taste.

Down the hatch it goes in a common Kiwi 'no lips' technique. Photo / Ilona Maher / TikTok

The verdict?

“It’s not bad. I can’t place what it tastes like. I don’t think I could drink the whole container of this but it’s not too bad,” she declared.

Maher then passes the bottle to another teammate, telling her: “You have to try this. Lime milk, it’s for everyone”.

Her teammate then sniffs the bottle before pulling away and saying “ooooh!” with a smile on her face.

“Ok. I expected something worse. It’s not that bad.”

Ilona Maher prepares to lead her team out for the Women’s pool C match against Japan during the Rugby Sevens at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwis flocked to social media to respond to their lime milk reaction, with one saying Kiwis mistakenly think lime milk is common.

“Here’s every Kiwi thinking that lime milk is super normal,” he laughed.

Another added: “It only makes sense if you grew up drinking lime thickshakes”.

A third joked: “Yeah on all kiwi farms we have a collection of rainbow-colored cows, you don’t?”.

It’s not the first time Maher has reviewed some Kiwi classics. When she was in New Zealand in 2022 for the Rugby World Cup she taste-tested some of the country’s favourite items, including Pineapple Lumps.

“They’re massive here [in New Zealand]. It’s very chewy. I actually like them! They’re good. I wouldn’t say I’d be obsessed by them, but yeah!”

However, Burger Rings didn’t go down too well, with Maher saying: “I don’t know about that. It’s like a cheese puff without the cheese. And at the same time you get a taste of cereal”.

“I like the pineapple lumps but these are a little weird.”







