Watch: Seagull steals KFC out of boy's mouth

A Scottish teenager's failed attempt to enjoy a meal of fried chicken has gone viral after a seagull swooped from the sky to snatch the snack from his mouth.

The video was shared by TikTok user @sophieellenmcgill from Glasgow, who titled the video "Seagull 1 Matthew 0".

The clip, set to the popular "Oh No" sound, shows the young man tucking into his takeaway before the winged raider intrudes.

The video then slows to still images that display how the brazen bird reaches its beak inside the teen's mouth to grab the chicken.

Sophie explained to Newsweek what went down: "My brother bought a flaming hot wrap from KFC and we were waiting outside for someone to pick us up," she said.

"In the process my brother got hungry so started to eat the wrap and that's when the seagull thought it would benefit himself more than Matthew."

The video, quickly racked up millions of views on TikTok, with users commenting on the bird's "audacity".

Others felt for Matthew and shared their own experiences with seagulls pilfering food.

"They did the same thing to me in Brittany, I was quietly eating my panini and POOF the seagull," one said.

The incident is the latest outrage in the ongoing battle between humanity and seagulls.

The Scottish seagull community scored a gruesome victory against the humans in 2019 when a bird took off with part of a man's tongue.

James McKenzie and Bethaney Ryan were involved in a wild street fight in Edinburgh when she leaned in to kiss him.

As she leaned in she savagely bit down so hard and ripped a chunk of his tongue out.

The large gull then flew down and grabbed the fleshy muscle in its beak and then made off before the injured man could retrieve it.

Brutal.

The conflict has also visited New Zealand, with a Dunedin man widely criticised for grabbing a seagull that was trying to eat his chips.

Taylor Mechen said that capturing the bird was an accident.

"They all started kind of dive-bombing me trying to get my chips. One started coming towards my head so I ducked and put my hand up. I just grabbed it."

He said he was shocked by the situation and pulled out his phone.

"I didn't mean to do it. I'm quite scared of birds."