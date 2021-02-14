Watch: Roasted! Wife's brutal Valentine's Day gift to husband

One wife has detailed how she got her husband the most savage Valentine's Day gift which has left viewers on social media in stitches. Photo / Getty Images

Valentine's Day is supposed to be a day of love and affection for your other half.

But one wife has detailed how she got her husband the most savage Valentine's Day gift which has left viewers on social media in stitches.

TikTok user Gloria uploaded a video of her wrapping up the present to give to her partner.

Her video, which has racked up 460,000 likes, has the caption: "What did you gets get your man for Valentine's Day?"

Unfortunately when he opened the gift, what he saw was photos of all the women he had been liking on Instagram.

The photos have been taped to little wooden sticks and stuck upright into the packaging like a mini display of shame.

Some people found the savage gift hilarious, with one joking: "Well he did like the pictures … pretty sure he'll love the gift."

Another said: "Imma need a bigger box."

However, not everyone was a fan, with one saying: "Is he not allowed to like other people's posts?"

Others were also impressed, saying: "Best gift ever, please post his reaction."

Clearly unbothered by all the comments, Gloria shared a follow-up of herself presenting the gift to her husband.

She told viewers she and her partner had a sense of humour which was clearly true as he also laughed it off.